“Do Vitamins and Supplements Really Work?” review by medical researcher and physician Dr. Paul Norwood

FRESNO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Have you ever wondered why we need to take vitamins and supplements when our body can get them from the food we eat? And why do doctors prescribe them sometimes? Medical doctor and researcher Paul Norwood , MD has published an informational article on this subject. The complete article will be published on the Blog of Dr. Norwood at https://PaulNorwoodMD.blogspot.com/ The answer to the question at the outset ... well, it depends. If people had a balanced diet by strictly following a nutrition plan, they would not need additional vitamins and supplements. On the other hand, if a person’s diet consists of beef burgers, greasy fries, and cheesy pizzas, the body will only receive a huge amount of simple carbs and fats which are not good for the body. The body will lack essential vitamins and nutrients required for healthy growth. Overtime, they may develop issues for which a doctor will prescribe vitamins and supplements.In older people, the need for vitamins and minerals increases. They develop bone-related diseases such as osteoporosis. Their doctor will recommend them to take calcium supplements along with vitamin D which helps in the absorption of calcium into the bones. Care must be taken not to overdose. Taking more than the required amount will not quicken the recovery process. They must stick to the number of pills that the doctor has prescribed. Here are some of the major vitamins and supplements that people require for maintaining their health.Vitamin DWe all know the fact that the sun is a major source of vitamin D. When exposed to sunlight, our bodies convert the ultraviolet radiations into vitamin D. So, most people do not require vitamin D supplements because their bodies make enough of it from the sun. This doesn’t mean that you damage your skin and get tanned by exposing your body in the sun. You only need to expose your skin for a small amount of time for your body to generate vitamin D. Moreover, the amount of skin exposed and the time of the day significantly affect the production of vitamin D.So who needs vitamin D supplements? People who are bedridden and who wear clothing that does not expose their skin to the sun are the ones who require vitamin D pills. Moreover, newborn babies and children up till 4 years of age may need vitamin D supplements.Folic AcidFolic acid supplements are prescribed by doctors to pregnant women. This helps in protecting the baby from defects such as formation of gap in the spinal cord.Vitamins A and CUsually doctors prescribe this supplement to children who are in the growing age. Some children trouble their parents while eating. They do not accept new foods and dislike food on the basis of color, texture and shape. This leaves them unable to maintain a balanced diet. That’s why doctors prescribe these vitamins because they are essential for healthy body growth and development.Iron SupplementsIron is a major component of hemoglobin – a substance which gives blood its red color. It is present in the red blood cells. It transports oxygen from the lungs to all parts of your body. In case your body has a low level of iron, sufficient amount of oxygen does not reach all parts of your body and this makes you feel weak and dizzy. This condition is commonly known as anemia. Doctors prescribe iron supplements to anemic patients so that their iron levels return to normal.Vitamins and supplements are required by people under special circumstances. Taking vitamin pills without any reason can result in overdose and can lead to problems. So, make sure that you and people around you are not taking vitamins and supplements without any reason. And as always, when in doubt, review such issues with your primary care physician who knows your medical history, counsels physician Paul Norwood About Dr. Paul Norwood Physician Dr. Paul Norwood leads the team at Valley Endocrine in Fresno, California. Valued by his community for his caring and kind personality as well as his skills as a physician, Dr. Paul Norwood is also respected nationwide for his expertise as an endocrinologist. Dr. Norwood founded Valley Endocrine clinic, which specializes in endocrinology, diabetes and metabolism, and Valley Research, which does clinical trials. Dr. Norwood has gained a reputation among physicians for his research, service to the community, and contributions. Dr. Norwood is the Executive Editor of the Journal of Global Health Perspectives. For almost 30 years, he has provided free medical services to the community on the faculty of the University of California at San Francisco.ReferencesVideo: Dr. Paul Norwood M.D. of Valley Research discusses treatments and medicine to treat conditions like diabetes, chronic migraines, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-Ueoj-gOs5M Executive Editor of the Journal of Global Health Perspectives: http://jglobalhealth.org/editors/

