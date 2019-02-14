American Fidelity Named One of the 100 Best Companies to Work For by Fortune Magazine & Great Place to Work

American Fidelity Colleagues Collaborating Colleagues and Family Volunteer at Food Drive American Fidelity Headquarters

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US, February 14, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- American Fidelity has once again been named one of the 100 “ Best Companies to Work For ” as recognized by global research and consulting firm Great Place to Work® and Fortune Magazine. At No. 55, American Fidelity is the highest ranked Oklahoma City-based company on the 2019 list and this is the 13th time that American Fidelity has been awarded this honor.“To be a different opinion to our Customers, we first have to be a different opinion to our Colleagues. We’re dedicated to being a great place to work for all and to creating an environment where our Colleagues have a career they enjoy and are passionate about our mission to serve our Customers,” said American Fidelity President Jeanette Rice. “Our Colleagues are then able to provide outstanding Customer service and are empowered to do what is best for our Customers.”American Fidelity currently has 70 positions open, primarily at the Company’s headquarters in OKC. Many of these positions are in the IT, finance, Customer service and claims areas. Positions outside of OKC include sales positions around the U.S. and claims support internships in Boston. Learn more about careers at American Fidelity A few of the highlights from the results are the transparency and accessibility of senior leaders; the on-site amenities such as a 10,000 square-foot fitness center, a bank and ATM, a medical clinic, discounted movie ticket and theme park passes for purchase, massages and a grill with subsidized healthy options; and 20 hours of paid volunteer time. In addition, 89 percent of Colleagues work a flexible schedule and 86 percent work from home at least 20 percent of the time.The list is based on survey responses from more than 4.3 million employees rating their workplace culture on 60-plus elements of the workplace. These include trust in managers, compensation, fairness, camaraderie and workplace traits linked to innovation. Great Place to Work research shows that list winners keep outperforming the stock market, beating industry rivals when it comes to talent retention and demonstrating higher levels of productivity than peers.###About American FidelityAmerican Fidelity Assurance Company is a supplemental benefits provider serving more than 1 million Customers across 49 states with a focus on offering a different opinion for Customers in the education, public sector, auto retail and healthcare industries. More information can be found at americanfidelity.com.American Fidelity has earned an “A+” (Superior) from the A.M. Best Company since 1982. One of the nation’s leading insurance company rating services, A.M. Best conducts a strict review process for financial stability every year.The Company was also selected for several other lists by Fortune, including: Best Workplaces for Millennials, Best Workplaces in Finance and Insurance, Best Companies for Giving Back, Best Workplaces for Women, Best Workplaces for Diversity and the Human Capital 30: Companies that Put Employees Front and Center.Contact:Lindsey SparksCorporate Communications Team LeaderLindsey.Sparks@americanfidelity.com405-523-5901Melody WortmannAssistant Vice President, Corporate Communications, Creative Services and CultureMelody.Wortmann@americanfidelity.com405-523-5979



