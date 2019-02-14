Hear exclusive insights from leading microbiologists at SMi’s Pharmaceutical Microbiology East Coast Event

In less than 2 months time, the Pharmaceutical Microbiology East Coast conference will be returning to Boston, on April 10th and 11th 2019.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES , February 14, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pharmaceutical Microbiology is constantly evolving within all areas of pharmaceutical manufacturing and it is important to keep current. With changes to regulations particularly EU GMP Annex 1 with PICS and WHO oversight with requirements to follow quality risk management QRM principles and create specific contamination control strategies the challenges increase to all involved in sterile product manufacturing and associated aseptic processing applied to biological product processing.In addition, the increasing knowledge of the human microbiome and potential therapies, the advances in Rapid Micro Methods and increased application new areas of pharmaceutical microbiology are developing to align with regulatory requirements and expectations.With this in mind, it is essential for all those involved in the industry to attend Pharmaceutical Microbiology East Coast 2019. There is a $100 Early Bird saving on bookings expiring on the Thursday February 28, 2019. Places can be reserved at http://www.microbiologyeastcoast.com/pr3 The two-day conference will include presentations from industry experts in the following emerging disciplines:• Science and regulation: preparing suitable contamination control strategies and ensuring CGMP compliance. Including a keynote session on considered impact from revision on Annex 1 on a new Aseptic processing Filling line to provide an insight to attendees of preparation for this upcoming major revision in GMP requirements for future projects• Rapid microbial methods, both implementation and an industry perspective on process automation• Quality control considerations in microbial therapies and mycoplasma testingDownload the event brochure with the full two-day agenda and speaker line-up at http://www.microbiologyeastcoast.com/pr3 In addition, delegates can attend the post-conference workshops on Mold Contamination Challenges hosted Microrite and/or Microbiological Control of GMPO using Vapour Phase Hydrogen Peroxide bio-decontamination hosted by PHSS/Franz Ziel GmbH.This year’s Pharmaceutical Microbiology East Coast will keep delegates up-to-date with the latest advances and the opportunity to network with industry professionals.Proudly Sponsored by: Associates of Cape Cod, Charles River, bioMérieux, Bioscience International, BioVigilant, DuPont and InnovaprepFor tailored sponsorship and branding packages, contact Alia Malick, Director at SMi on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6168 or Email: amalick@smi-online.co.uk.For media enquiries contact Simi Sapal on Tel: +44 (0) 20 7827 6000 or Email: ssapal@smi-online.co.uk.Pharmaceutical Microbiology East Coast ConferenceConference: 10th & 11th April 2019Post-conference workshops: 12th April 2019Battery Wharf Hotel, Boston, USAFollow us @SMiPharm#SMiPharmaMicroEC---- END ----About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.