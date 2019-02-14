Exclusive insights into the latest innovations at Drug Discovery Chemistry

SMi Reports: Gain the latest insights into the drug discovery field at the 3rd annual conference on Drug Discovery Chemistry , next month in London.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 14, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Last month, personal invitations from our conference chairman Roderick E. Hubbard at Vernalis Research were sent inviting interested parties to attend the 3rd Annual Drug Discovery Chemistry Conference , taking place on the 18th and 19th March 2019 in London at the Copthorne Tara Hotel.The drug discovery field is undergoing dramatic change with new technologies enabling the drug discovery process to overall become more streamlined and cost-efficient.For this reason, SMi are delighted to host Drug Discovery Chemistry 2019 which will provide attendees the most up-to-date information on drug discovery chemistry.The fight to optimise the drug discovery process is on as there is currently a reduced output of new medicines within the market, however, demand for novel drugs is still steadily increasing.The two-day conference will specifically focus on innovations within the field that have the potential to drive the pharmaceutical industry into a new era of medicines, with optimization of the R&D process becoming cheaper, faster and increasing the likelihood of drug efficacy and success. These are some of the major obstacles within drug discovery at present, as the process is overall long, expensive and often potential drugs will fail late in clinical trials, wasting resources and time.In addition, the event will focus on novel techniques that can be implemented within the field today that can identify new druggable targets and possibly open new therapeutic areas within the clinic. This could offer opportunities for pharmaceutical companies to produce medicines for diseases and ailments that have previously not been targeted, and likewise, offer new drug targets for existing diseases that could potentially offer better clinical outcomes, such as within the development of cancer drugs.Download the event brochure for more information about the conference at www.drug-discovery.co.uk/pr4 There is also a post-conference workshop available to attendees, taking place on Wednesday 20th March 2019, hosted by Dr Nick Camp, Drug Discovery Consultant from Nick Camp Consulting Ltd discussing the topic of ‘Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery.’SMi together with the conference chairs Roderick Hubbard and Darren Green are looking forward to meeting attendees in March, which proves to be another thought-provoking and interesting conference.With limited attendee spaces, register online for the conference and/or post-conference workshop at www.drug-discovery.co.uk/pr4 For sponsorship opportunities please contact Alia Malick, Director on +44 (0) 20 7827 6168 or email amalick@smi-online.co.uk.For media enquiries, contact Simi Sapal on +44 (0) 20 7827 6000 or ssapal@smi-online.co.ukDrug Discovery ChemistryConference: 18th & 19th March 2019Half-day post-conference workshop: 20th March 2019 - 8:30am to 12:30pmCopthorne Tara Hotel, London, UKFollow us @SMiPharm on Twitter#SMiDrugDischem---- END ----About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.