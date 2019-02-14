Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Logistics Robots Market 2019 Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast to 2024

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Logistics Robots Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2024”

PUNE, INDIA, February 14, 2019

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Logistics Robots Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2024” reports to its database.

This report provides in depth study of “Logistics Robots Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Logistics Robots Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Global Logistics Robots market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including 
Dematic 
KUKA(Swisslog) 
Amazon Robotics 
Vanderlande 
CIM Corp 
Vecna 
Grenzebach 
Hitachi 
Hi-tech Robotic Systemz 
Bastian 
Adept Technology 
Fetch Robotics 
Gray Orange 

Logistics Robots are professional robots used in logistics network. These robots are widely used in warehouse, sorting center or last-mile. It is become more and more popular in logistics network, and playing an important role in decrease of labor cost. Compared with labor, logistics robots can pick up heavy cartons and heavy payloads in assembly lines and warehouses, while ensuring the safety of workers, reducing product damage and minimising loss due to thefts. 
Market Segment as follows: 
By Type 
Picking Robots 
AGV(Automatic Guided Vehicle) 

By Application 
Warehouse 
Last-mile 

The main contents of the report including: 
Section 1: 
Product definition, type and application, global and India market overview; 
Section 2: 
Global and India Market competition by company; 
Section 3: 
Global and India sales revenue, volume and price by type; 
Section 4: 
Global and India sales revenue, volume and price by application; 
Section 5: 
India export and import; 
Section 6: 
Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications; 
Section 7: 
Industry chain and raw materials; 
Section 8: 
SWOT and Porter's Five Forces; 
Section 9: 
Conclusion.

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Market Overview 
1.1 Market Segment Overview 
1.1.1 Product Definition 
1.1.2 Market by Type 
1.1.2.1 Picking Robots 
1.1.2.2 AGV(Automatic Guided Vehicle) 
1.1.3 Market by Application 
1.1.3.1 Warehouse 
1.1.3.2 Last-mile 
1.2 Global and Regional Market Size 
1.2.1 Global Overview 
1.2.2 India Overview 

2 Global and Regional Market by Company 
2.1 Global 
2.1.1 Global Sales by Company 
2.1.2 Global Price by Company 
2.2 India 
2.2.1 India Sales by Company 
2.2.2 India Price by Company 

3 Global and Regional Market by Type 
3.1 Global 
3.1.1 Global Sales by Type 
3.1.2 Global Price by Type 
3.2 India 
3.2.1 India Sales by Type 
3.2.2 India Price by Type 

4 Global and Regional Market by Application 
4.1 Global 
4.1.1 Global Sales by Application 
4.1.2 Global Price by Application 
4.2 India 
4.2.1 India Sales by Application 
4.2.2 India Price by Application 

5 Regional Trade 
5.1 Export 
5.2 Import 

6 Key Manufacturers 
6.1 Dematic 
6.1.2 Company Information 
6.1.2 Product Specifications 
6.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin) 
6.2 KUKA(Swisslog) 
6.2.1 Company Information 
6.2.2 Product Specifications 
6.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin) 
6.3 Amazon Robotics 
6.3.1 Company Information 
6.3.2 Product Specifications 
6.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin) 
6.4 Vanderlande 
6.4.1 Company Information 
6.4.2 Product Specifications 
6.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin) 
6.5 CIM Corp 
6.5.1 Company Information 
6.5.2 Product Specifications 
6.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin) 
6.6 Vecna 
6.6.1 Company Information 
6.6.2 Product Specifications 
6.6.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin) 
6.7 Grenzebach 
6.7.1 Company Information 
6.7.2 Product Specifications 
6.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin) 
6.8 Hitachi 
6.8.1 Company Information 
6.8.2 Product Specifications 
6.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin) 
6.9 Hi-tech Robotic Systemz 
6.9.1 Company Information 
6.9.2 Product Specifications 
6.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin) 
6.10 Bastian 
6.10.1 Company Information 
6.10.2 Product Specifications 
6.10.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin) 
6.11 Adept Technology 
6.12 Fetch Robotics 
6.13 Gray Orange 

