Fragrances - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2019 – 2025

February 14, 2019

The report covers the analysis and forecast of the fragrances market on global as well as regional level. The study provides historic data of 2016 along with the forecast for the period between 2017 and 2025 based on revenue (US$ Mn).

The study provides a detailed view of the fragrances market, by segmenting it based on by type, Ingredient type, product type, distribution channels, and regional demand. Robust adoption of personalized fragrancess and increasing trend of celebrity stirred perfumes among the consumer in the past several years have propelled the demand for the fragrances market. Moreover, the frequent changing trends is another prime factor driving the market demand. Additionally, rising online retail penetration is one of the most important factors which will drive the demand of this market.

Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. The segmentation also includes by type, ingredient type, product type, distribution channels in all regions. These include different business strategies adopted by the leading players and their recent developments.

A comprehensive analysis of the market dynamics that is inclusive of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities is part of the report. Additionally, the report includes potential opportunities in the fragrances market at the global and regional levels. Market dynamics are the factors which impact the market growth, so their analysis helps understand the ongoing trends of the global market. Therefore, the report provides the forecast of the global market for the period from 2017 to 2025, along with offering an inclusive study of the fragrances market.

The report provides the size of the fragrances market in 2017 and the forecast for the next eight years up to 2025. The size of the global fragrances market is provided in terms of revenue. Market revenue is defined in US$ Mn. The market dynamics prevalent in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America has been taken into account in estimating the growth of the global market.

Market estimates for this study have been based on revenue being derived through regional pricing trends. The fragrances market has been analyzed based on expected demand. Bottom-up approach is done to estimate the global revenue of the fragrances market, split into regions. Based on type, ingredient type, product type, and distribution channels the individual revenues from all the regions is summed up to achieve the global revenue for fragrances. Companies were considered for the market share analysis, based on their innovation and revenue generation. In the absence of specific data related to the sales of fragrances several privately held companies, calculated assumptions have been made in view of the company’s penetration and regional presence.

The report covers a detailed competitive outlook that includes the market share and company profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Boots UK Limited, Clarins Group, Givaudan, MAC Cosmetics, Loreal, Savers Health and Beauty, Superdrug Stores PLC, The Body Shop International Limited, and The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

The global fragrances market has been segmented into:

Global Fragrances Market: By Type

• Premium products

• Mass products

Global Fragrances Market: By Ingredient Type

• Natural

• Synthetic

Global Fragrances Market: By Product Type

• Perfume

• Deodorant

• Others

Global Fragrances Market: By Distribution Channels

• Supermarket

• Multi retail stores

• Online & others

Global Fragrances Market: By Geography

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o U.K.

o France

o Germany

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o India

o China

o Japan

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY, ASSUMPTIONS AND ACRONYMS

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1 GLOBAL FRAGRANCES MARKET

3 GLOBAL FRAGRANCESMARKET-MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1 INTRODUCTION

3.1.1 GLOBAL FRAGRANCES REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET

3.1.2 GLOBAL FRAGRANCES SNAPSHOT

4 GLOBAL FRAGRANCES OVERVIEW- BY TYPE

4.1 INTRODUCTION

4.1.1 GLOBAL FRAGRANCES REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET- BY TYPE

4.1.1.1 PREMIUM PRODUCTS

4.1.1.2 MASS PRODUCTS

5 GLOBAL FRAGRANCES ANALYSIS AND FORECAST, BY INGREDIENT TYPE

5.1 INTRODUCTION

5.1.1 GLOBAL FRAGRANCES REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET- BY INGREDIENT TYPE

5.1.1.1 NATURAL

5.1.1.2 SYNTHETIC

6 GLOBAL FRAGRANCES ANALYSIS AND FORECAST, BY PRODUCT TYPE

6.1 INTRODUCTION

6.1.1 GLOBAL FRAGRANCES REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET- BY PRODUCT TYPE

6.1.1.1 PERFUME

6.1.1.2 DEODORANT

6.1.1.3 OTHERS

7 GLOBAL FRAGRANCES ANALYSIS AND FORECAST, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNELS

7.1 INTRODUCTION

7.1.1 GLOBAL FRAGRANCES REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET- BY DISTRIBUTION TYPE

7.1.1.1 SUPERMARKET

7.1.1.2 MULTI RETAIL STORES

7.1.1.3 ONLINE & OTHERS

8 GLOBAL FRAGRANCES REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET, BY REGION

8.1 INTRODUCTION

8.2 KEY TAKEWAYS

9 NORTH AMERICA FRAGRANCES REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET

9.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

9.1.1 DRIVERS

9.1.2 RESTRAINTS

9.1.3 OPPORTUNITIES

9.2 NORTH AMERICA FRAGRANCES ANALYSIS- BY TYPE

9.3 NORTH AMERICA FRAGRANCES ANALYSIS- BY INGREDIENT TYPE

9.4 NORTH AMERICA FRAGRANCES ANALYSIS- BY PRODUCT TYPE

9.5 NORTH AMERICA FRAGRANCES ANALYSIS- BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNELS

9.6 U.S.

9.7 CANADA

9.8 MEXICO

10 EUROPE FRAGRANCES REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET

10.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

10.1.1 DRIVERS

10.1.2 RESTRAINTS

10.1.3 OPPORTUNITIES

10.2 EUROPE FRAGRANCES ANALYSIS- BY TYPE

10.3 EUROPE FRAGRANCES ANALYSIS- BY INGREDIENT TYPE

10.4 EUROPE FRAGRANCES ANALYSIS- BY PRODUCT TYPE

10.5 EUROPE FRAGRANCES ANALYSIS- BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNELS

10.6 U.K.

10.7 FRANCE

10.8 GERMANY

10.9 ITALY

10.10 SPAIN

10.11 REST OF EUROPE

11 ASIA PACIFIC FRAGRANCES REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET

11.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

11.1.1 DRIVERS

11.1.2 RESTRAINTS

11.1.3 OPPORTUNITIES

11.2 ASIA PACIFIC FRAGRANCES ANALYSIS- BY TYPE

11.3 ASIA PACIFIC FRAGRANCES ANALYSIS- BY INGREDIENT TYPE

11.4 ASIA PACIFIC FRAGRANCES ANALYSIS- BY PRODUCT TYPE



