Global Food-Grade Phosphate Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2019-2025

Introduction

Global Food-Grade Phosphate Market

Food-grade phosphates are used in the production of foods to function as buffers, sequestrants, acidulants, bases, flavors, cryoprotectants, gel accelerants, dispersants, nutrients, precipitants, and as free-flow (anticaking) or ionexchange agents. The actions of phosphates affect the chemical leavening of cakes, cookies, pancakes, muffins, and doughnuts; the even melt of processed cheese; the structure of a frankfurter; the bind and hydration of delicatessen meats; the fluidity of evaporated milk; the distinctive flavor of cola beverages; the free flow of spice blends; the mineral content of isotonic beverages; and the light color of par-fried potato strips.

The global sales volume of food-grade phosphate increases to 1279 K MT in 2016 from 1504 K MT in 2012, at a CAGR of more than 3.85%. In 2016, the global food-grade phosphate market is led by China, capturing about 1/3 of global food-grade phosphate production volume. North America is the second-largest region-wise market with 26.7% global Share, followed by Europe (26.6%).

Food-grade phosphate downstream is wide in food industry. Recently, food-grade phosphate has increased significance in various fields of meat, sea food, beverage and other applications when food is processing, packing or baking. Globally, the food-grade phosphate market is mainly driven by growing demand for meat, sea food and beverage which account for nearly 75% of total downstream consumption of food-grade phosphate in global in 2016.

Based on types of food-grade phosphate available in the market, the report segments the market into STPP, SHMP, SAPP, TSPP and other food-grade phosphate (DSP, TSP, STMP, etc.). The market for STPP accounted for the largest market share in 2016, followed by SHMP, SAPP and TSPP, etc.

According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from China, USA, Germany, France, Belgium, Mexico, Thailand, Japan, etc., are the leaders in global market of food-grade phosphate. Despite the presence of competition problems, limiting of natural resources and low industry profits, there are few investments to enter the field at present.

At present, the major manufacturers of food-grade phosphate are ICL PP, Innophos, Budenheim, Xingfa Chemicals Group, Blue Sword Chem, Prayon, Wengfu Gene-Phos Chem, Chengxing Industrial Group, Hens, Chuandong Chem, Mianyang Aostar, CERDI, Aditya Birla Chem, Thermphos, Nippon Chem, Tianrun Chem, Huaxing Chem, Zhongshen Phosphates Chem, Fosfa

AsiaPhos, Mexichem, Fosfitalia, Tianjia Chem and Rin Kagaku Kogyo, etc. The top ten of them is holding about 60% sales market share in 2016.

The global Food-Grade Phosphate market is valued at 2330 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 2730 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Food-Grade Phosphate volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Food-Grade Phosphate market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ICL PP

Innophos

Budenheim

Xingfa Chemicals Group

Blue Sword Chemical

Prayon

Wengfu Gene-Phos Chem

Chengxing Industrial Group

Hens

Chuandong Chemical

Mianyang Aostar

Chengdu Chemical Engineering Research & Design Institute

Aditya Birla Chemicals

Thermphos

Nippon Chemical

Tianrun Chemical

Huaxing Chemical

Guizhou Zhongshen Phosphates Chemical

Fosfa

AsiaPhos

Mexichem

Fosfitalia

Tianjia Chem

RIN KAGAKU KOGYO

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

STPP

SHMP

SAPP

TSPP

Other

Segment by Application

Meat

Seafood

Beverage

Other

Table of Contents

1 Food-Grade Phosphate Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Food-Grade Phosphate

1.2 Food-Grade Phosphate Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Food-Grade Phosphate Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

2 Global Food-Grade Phosphate Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Food-Grade Phosphate Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Food-Grade Phosphate Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3 Global Food-Grade Phosphate Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Food-Grade Phosphate Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Food-Grade Phosphate Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Food-Grade Phosphate Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Food-Grade Phosphate Production

3.4.1 North America Food-Grade Phosphate Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4 Global Food-Grade Phosphate Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Food-Grade Phosphate Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Food-Grade Phosphate Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Food-Grade Phosphate Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Food-Grade Phosphate Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Food-Grade Phosphate Consumption (2014-2019)

….

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

