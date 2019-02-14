Global Medication Management Market 2019 Prospective Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2024

PUNE, MAHRASHTRA, INDIA, February 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World Medication Management Market

Executive Summary

According to ICRWorld study, the global revenue of Medication Management was valued at 6943.9 M USD in 2018, and is forecast to reach 15703.6 M USD by the end of 2024.

Market concentration degree is relative high. Top medical manufacturers almost monopolized the globbal market, such as CareFusion, Hospira (Pfizer), B.Braun Melsunge, Inc, Medtronic, etc. CareFusion accounted for 20.71% of the Global Medication management sales market share in 2018. Other players accounted for 15.64%, 11.73% including Hospira (Pfizer) and B.Braun Melsungen

The Players Mentioned in our report

CareFusion

Hospira (Pfizer)

B.Braun Melsungen

Baxter International

Cerner Corporation

Allscripts Healthcare

McKesson Corporation

Aesynt (Omnicell)

Swisslog (KUKA)

Medication Management market research report provides the latest industry data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving revenue growth and profitability. The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry analysis of the key factors influencing the market. The report includes the forecasts, analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Players.

Global Medication Management Market: Product Segment Analysis

Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE)

Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS)

Automated Dispensing System (ADS)

Assurance Systems

Global Medication Management Market: Application Segment Analysis

Hospitals

Pharmacy

Others

Global Medication Management Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

Europe

APAC

Other

Table of Content-Key Points Covered

Chapter 1 About the Medication Management Industry 1

1.1 Industry Definition and Types 1

1.2 Market Driving Force 2

1.3 Industry at a Glance 2

Chapter 2 World Market Competition Landscape 4

2.1 Medication Management Markets by regions 4

2.1.1 North America 4

2.1.2 Europe 7

2.1.3 APAC 10

2.2 World Medication Management Market by Types 12

2.3 World Medication Management Market by Applications 14

2.4 World Medication Management Market Analysis 16

Chapter 3 World Medication Management Market share 17

3.1 World Production Value Market share by Major Players 17

3.2 Major Regions Revenue 2014-2019 19

3.3 Market Competitive Situation and Trends 20

3.4 Revenue (M USD) Growth Rate By Types 2014-2019 22

3.5 Revenue (M USD) Growth Rate By Applications 2014-2019 25

Chapter 4 Supply Chain 27

4.1 Industry Supply chain Analysis 27

4.2 Raw material Market analysis 27

4.3 Production Cost Structure Benchmarks 28

Continued….

