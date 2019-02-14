Montana Capital Car Title Loans 2019 Scholarship Announcements

2019 Scholarships Program – Apply Today!

An investment in knowledge Pays the best interest.” — Benjamin Franklin

LOS ANGELES, CA, US, February 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Montana Capital Car Title Loans is pleased to announce the launch of the Montana Capital 2019 Scholarship Program. The program’s main goal is to support young adults in their path towards obtaining higher education.

In 2019, Montana Capital Car Title Loans will award a total of up to $1,000 in scholarships.

All eligible applicants are strongly encouraged to apply by December 1st, 2019, 11:59 PM PST.

Visit Montana Capital Car Title Loans scholarship webpage for eligibility requirements, and to apply online today!

A winner will be announced via email by January 1st, 2020

Eligibility Requirements in order to qualify for our scholarship:

1. Must be an undergraduate student

2. Must be enrolled in a higher education institute in the US

3. Must have a 3.0 GPA and above (unofficial or official transcript must be submitted)

4. Must complete our scholarship application and essay (400-600 word limit)

For any questions in regard to the above scholarship, please contact us by email at scholarships@montanacapital.com or by mail at the address below-

Montana Capital Headquarters

16255 Ventura Blvd, Suite 1100

Encino, CA 91436

ATTN: Scholarships

Disclaimer:

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. 2. OPEN TO/ENTRY DETAILS: Open to legal residents of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia who are of legal age of majority in their jurisdiction of residence (and at least 18) at the time of entry, are a current undergraduate student with a 3.0 GPA or above, and enrolled in a post-secondary educational institution located in the 50 United States or D.C. at the time of entry and at the time the scholarship is awarded. 3. Contest begins at 12:00 a.m. Pacific Time (“PT”) on January, 10, 2019, and ends at 11:59 p.m. PT on December 1, 2019. All entries must be received by 11:59:59 p.m. PT on December 1, 2019 in order to be considered for the Contest. 4. PRIZE DETAILS: One (1) $1,000 Scholarship in the form of a check payable to the Winner for the purpose of helping the Winner with his or her educational costs. ARV $1,000. 5. ODDS: Odds of winning depend on number of entries. 6. ELIGIBILITY: Employees, contractors, directors, officers, and agents of Montana Capital, its affiliates, and members of the immediate family and household of each such employee are not eligible to enter or win. 7. Online entry only. 8. Limit one (1) entry per person. 9. Void where prohibited. 10. Participation is subject to complete terms and conditions by which all entrants are bound. Available at https://montanacapital.com/scholarship-program. 11. Entrants release all parties from all claims/liability arising from this Contest or acceptance/use of any Prize. 12. Sponsor: Simple Cash Loans, Inc., d/b/a Montana Capital Car Title Loans, 16255 Ventura Blvd., Ste. 1100, Encino, CA 91436.



