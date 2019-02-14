MUSIC MAN ON THE MOVE – JOHN “THE WIZARD” STEPANIAN LAUNCHES ‘EL DIABLITO’ LABEL

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If you were an established Latin or R&B artist during the 1980’s & 90’s, you may have heard the tales of “The Wizard”.

With impeccable timing and a trained ear that hears the slightest imperfection, “The Wizard” was a staple in many Grammy nominated and winning recording sessions in both Latin & R&B music of the times. Industry insiders speculated that after his abrupt disappearance from the music scene that he may venture into other industry fields such as Film and Television, and they were right.

With the uncanny ability to take "every-day normal" and making it extraordinary, John “The Wizard” Stepanian has been at the helm of The New York Performing Arts Academy (NYPAA). "TimeOut Magazine" lists his organization as one of the top 10 Performing Arts academies in New York, and rightfully so. "The Wizard" has been assisting many aspiring performers transform into working industry professionals such as Hudson Yang, star of the ABC hit show "Fresh Off The Boat", Jordan Vergara who plays a young Emilio Estevez on Broadway's "On Your Feet!" and many more.

The Wizard never lost his touch and now he struck his deal. NYPAA founder John “The Wizard” Stepanian is calling his new venture "El Diablito Records".

El Diablito Records will be distributed through UMG/Interscope Distribution channels.

“This is an exciting new venture on a scale that I only dreamed of, real music is ready to make a comeback!” Stepanian said.

Music industry insiders have been speculating about Stepanian's next move ever since rumors began circulating that he had been spotted at various recording studios throughout New York City.

Most of El Diablito Records starting roster will be new acts, none so far are household names. El Diablito Records’ first release – a new Latin duo called ‘Las 2 AM’ – is scheduled to come out in April 2019. El Diablito Records will be conducting a citywide search for upcoming Latin artists.

El Diablito Records will eventually set up shop on Fifth Avenue at The Empire State Building.



