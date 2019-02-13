How Hosting Meetings or Incentives on Barge or River Cruises Can Save Time and Money

Hosting a meeting on a river cruise or barge cruise can be a great option.

SPRING, TX, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Benefits include:Control Your Budget Up Front – Receive all cost with included meals, beverages and excursions.Choice of a short or long cruise itinerary - featuring the opportunity of visiting several cities without packing and unpacking.Security and Privacy guaranteed on board – being on a smaller vessel offers better security than on a land based venue. Privacy is easier to control on a water based venue.Variety of Excursions – in addition to the many excursions offered by the river cruise and luxury barges, private excursions can be set up for your group.Better Group Participation – as everyone is on these smaller vessels, it is easier to locate everyone for get togethers.1. Business Meetings / SeminarsA cruise ship is surprisingly a good venue for seminars. Hotels and resorts usually offer limited views. Using a cruise ship for your business seminar will allow your attendees to see different places during their downtime. A ship has a controlled environment, so it is easier for you to get the attendees involved in your business activities and planning sessions.2. Incentive TravelIf you are looking for new ways to reward high-performing employees, you might try a European river cruise or a barge cruise. These trips are fun and memorable. There are many cruise packages that you can choose from. You can choose a Rhine cruise, a Grand Danube cruise, a Christmas cruise or a French barge cruise, Holland Tulip cruise or a cruise in Italy or in Great Britain. As an incentive, a barge or river cruises represent an expensive looking reward that makes the recipient feel that he is valued.So, if you are trying to increase your sales, try an incentive river or barge cruise as a reward.RIVER CRUISES European river cruises are cost effective. These cruises can make each business activity fun, exciting, and memorable.AMAWATERWAYS RIVER CRUISESAmaWaterways offer a wide variety of cruise packages that’s perfect for your budget. They have different types of cruise ships so it does not matter if you have a small group or a large group. Most of their vessels hold 146 passengers.AmaWaterways also provides a superior dining experience for its clients. They are the only river cruise that was awarded membership in the prestigious La Chaine des Rotisseurs.BARGESThe intimate French barges are great for groups, the atmosphere of the barge brings people together. The experiences are so unique and the enjoyment of sharing these with fellow guests is something you will always remember.The barges are great for special small meetings from 4 - 30 passengers. For larger numbers, there are river cruise vessels available.Our luxury hotel barges provide the perfect venue for a small group of executives to have a convivial meeting away from the stress and interruptions of the everyday office environmentOur hotel barges provide the perfect environment for management off-site meetings, small conferences, sales presentations or uninterrupted brainstorming sessions. It's the perfect place to be creative... EUROPEANBARGING can do everything to make a ship charter (or a group) a successful event for a company meeting or an incentive group to award winners with a cruise be they employees or clients.About:European Barging was founded in 1998 and specializes in European barge and river cruise products. They represent the majority of European companies which sell these products. They have products which include premium river and barge cruises, casual bicycle and barge cruises, as well as small ship cruising.



