David Anthony Miranda, MD explores facts and figures surrounding Texas Medical Center

WEST LAKE HILLS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- With over 50 institutions and more than 100,000 staff, Houston's Texas Medical Center is currently the largest life sciences complex on the planet, welcoming upwards of 160,000 people daily. That's according to David Anthony Miranda , MD, a physician for over 30 years, practicing in New York, California, and Mississippi, and currently based in San Antonio, Texas."Texas Medical Center means that today, Houston is where people from across the U.S. and internationally come for treatment," suggests Dr. Miranda , "administered by the very best doctors and medical professionals in their respective fields."With 106,000 current employees and thousands more volunteers spread across 54 institutions, the Texas Medical Center campus welcomes in excess of 7 million visitors annually, including almost 20,000 international patients, according to the center's own figures.Eight academic and research institutions are now routinely making incredible breakthroughs in the diagnosis and treatment of countless often life-threatening conditions, while 21 separate hospitals administer a level of care which, Dr. Miranda says, is second to none.Key hospitals and institutions within the Texas Medical Center complex include M.D. Anderson Cancer Center—the world's number one cancer hospital—as well as Texas Children's Hospital, Houston Methodist Hospital, Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center, St. Luke's Health, Baylor College of Medicine, the University of Texas Health Sciences Center, and the Texas Heart Institute."Today, more heart surgeries are carried out at Texas Medical Center than anywhere else in the world," reveals Dr. Miranda.A testament to the level of care on offer at the campus, a recent survey conducted by American media company U.S. News and World Report saw one or more Texas Medical Center institutions rank in all 29 individual categories as part of its examination of the country's best hospitals."Facilities and institutions at the life sciences complex featured in all 19 categories of adult care, and all 10 of those focused on pediatric care, too," reveals Dr. Miranda of the media company's findings. Established as a newsweekly magazine in 1933, U.S. News and World Report, which is today primarily web-based, publishes regular news, opinion, consumer advice, rankings, and analysis.In recent years, Texas Medical Center has been a pioneer in organ transplants, cardiac care, spinal cord surgery, and space medicine, as well as also having decoded the human DNA genome. "This," says Dr. Miranda, "is at the very forefront of an entirely new era of personalized medicine, and it's all happening here in Texas."Houston's metro transit system runs at regular intervals between Texas Medical Center and the city's downtown area, making transport to and from the life sciences complex straightforward. The surrounding area is also home to a number of popular and interesting attractions, according to Dr. Miranda."Visitors to, and patients of, Texas Medical Center," he adds, wrapping up, "can head to Houston Zoo, the city's Museum District, or Hermann Park—which offers over 400 acres of open space, golfing, and pedal boating, plus its own railroad and Japanese garden—all of which are within just minutes of the medical complex." David Anthony Miranda, MD is a partner of Fit-Life MD, a physician-owned medical wellness and fitness center located in San Antonio, Texas. The doctor's personal interests include investing in publicly-traded healthcare stocks as well as enjoying theater, film, and music.



