After 24 Years in Europe, Sesame Access is Offering the Invisible Lift in New York!

NEW YORK, NY, USA, February 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Since 1996, Sesame Access has been transforming stairs into ADA compliant elevators with its award-winning invisible lift. For those unfamiliar with their lifts, just watch the video - to see how stairs are transformed into an ADA compliant elevator, you’ll be amazed.Now shops, recreation facilities, office buildings and homes in New York will be able to offer access, where it was previously not possible.Sesame's lifts fully comply with all ADA regulations without requiring any changes to the exterior or interior of the building. They accomplished this extraordinary feat using extensive and patented engineering, where the existing staircase is rebuilt to slide away while a lift rises in its place.Since the installation of our first invisible lift in 1996, it has been Sesame Access' mission to ensure all buildings are accessible to all. We are very excited with the launch of Invisible Lift in New York. This has brought us a step closer to realizing our dream of enabling people with disabilities to have the 'freedom to go anywhere.'ALISON LYONSCOMMERCIAL DIRECTORAfter the lift is used, the stairs slide back to their regular position, leaving just a small seam visible. Sesame Access' lifts are in use in all types of buildings, including palaces, banks, churches, Apple stores and even the Space Needle in Seattle. For each location, there is extensive planning to ensure that the lift is concealed when not in use and works flawlessly.The Invisible Lift can save up to $650,000 over ten years compared to a traditional elevator as there is zero loss of space. Unlike a traditional elevator which will require part of the frontage and space inside the building, Invisible Lift only uses the existing stairs. With Invisible Lift, there is no loss of space and no change to the exterior or interior of the building. Watch the presentation for the USA by clicking here.Sesame's lifts have earned the most prestigious awards, including The Queen’s Award for Enterprise, London Innovation of the Year, the Design Council’s Millennium Product and the Blue Badge Lifetime Achievement Award. An unrivaled level of expertise and unsurpassed commitment to service is the signature of each Sesame Access solution.The extraordinary team at Sesame Access has an obsession for innovation and design, placing them at the forefront of what’s possible for accessible solutions."Since the installation of our first invisible lift in 1996, it has been Sesame Access' mission to ensure all buildings are accessible to all. We are very excited with the launch of Invisible Lift in New York. This has brought us a step closer to realizing our dream of enabling people with disabilities to have the 'freedom to go anywhere,'" said Allison Lyons, Commercial Director of Sesame Access.The sales team in New York is looking forward to working with property owners, managers, architects, and designers to help solve the accessibility issue as Sesame Access has have done all over Europe in the most challenging places.To learn more about Sesame Access' incredible Invisible Lifts visit the website.



