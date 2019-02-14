Jancyn Mystery Shops Address Two of The Tops Challenges Facing Grocery Markets Today

Leading mystery shopping company creates customized programs designed to address the specific needs of grocery markets.

SAN JOSE, CA, USA, February 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Every industry, from quick stop convenience shops to luxurious spa salons, face their own individual challenges in their industry that may prohibit or minimize their continued growth. Industry oversight groups are typically quick to notice these obstacles and provide participating companies with various strategies to address them. On other occasions, glaring news stories shine a light on pressing issues facing their line of business.



For the grocery market industry, there are two key issues that are now at the forefront:

• Enhancing the in-person shopping experience in order to compete with online alternatives

• Continued age compliance when it comes to selling prohibited items to underage consumers



Jancyn, Inc., and it’s division Customer Perspectives, a MSPA Elite status mystery shopping company based in San Jose, CA is now offering Grocery and Pharmacy stores detailed programs to address these two issues. Their targeted and specific mystery shopping programs are one way progressive companies are ensuring an improved customer experience while at the same time monitoring age compliance issues.



Jancyn Vice President Vicki Dempsey notes, “Having one mystery shopping program to tackle multiple issues means that reporting is both streamlined and specific to the client needs. It is also the perfect way to gauge the effectiveness of in-store services or promotions that can compete for a patrons attention in a crowded marketplace, including online shopping”.



Barrons issued an article entitled, “Millennials Aren’t Buying Groceries Online – Yet. Retailers Should Get Ready” in early February and this piece serves as a vision into the future when it comes to brick and mortar supermarkets competing with online alternatives such as Amazon. The article is quick to note that millennial spending represents 30% of all retails sales, which is a large chunk of the grocery shopping demographic.

Boosting the in-person shopping experience via upgrades such as cafes and wine bars is one way supermarkets attract this demographic, but shoppers still yearn for the personalized touch when it comes to shopping.

Ms. Dempsey goes on to say, “Our shop surveys can monitor the friendliness of staff members, cleanliness of the stores, ease of navigating the aisles, timeliness of check out and helpfulness of employees. This includes knowledge of their departments such as how to pick the best cantaloupe or which deli meats are nitrate free. These are a few of the many things patrons look for and why they chose the in store experience over ordering online. If the store is not holding up to these expectations, shoppers will go elsewhere.”



Markets, or any business that sells age restricted products, should also test for compliance regarding the sale of these items. The restrictions vary by state but include tobacco products, cannabis products, alcohol, certain medications, and lottery tickets. For stores that fail to properly check ID on these items, the penalties can be very stiff. An example of those penalties includes:

• $1,000 fine for selling tobacco to minors in New York state

• $500 fine for selling alcohol to a minor in Indiana

• $100 fine for selling certain medications to minors in Florida

• $50 fine for selling lottery tickets to minors in North Carolina

Not only can these fines mount up to a substantial amount of money in a short period of time, some jurisdictions will take more punitive measures such as revoking the store’s license to sell these age-restricted items. Particularly for smaller chain stores, this would be a real hit to their bottom line.

With the new multi-faceted mystery shopping programs that Jancyn has developed, they address both of these core issues. Vicki Dempsey points out, “Keeping on top of the customer experience with mystery shop feedback helps our clients remain competitive within their marketplace. Some clients enjoy a reputation for fun clerks who might sing and create a playful atmosphere while shopping. Others specialize in full service Deli’s with packaged ready to take meals. And it goes without saying, monitoring for age-restricted product sales is a necessity for checking staff compliance and proper training. One shop can provide a wealth of critical information.”



A Mystery Shop program can mean an upward trajectory in profits and ensure shoppers continue to favor your store over other options.



A good example of this can be seen at Crosby’s Marketplace based in Salem, Ma. Owner Chris Crosby says “Crosby's is a full service supermarket, where we feature a lot of unique offerings to our customers including options for healthier lifestyles. Our customers expect old fashioned customer service and we aim to provide that every day. Our mystery shop program is incorporated into our company culture and provides the feedback we use to welcome customers to come in and let us treat you right."

For more information on a customized plan for your grocery store or related line of business, please contact Ms. Dempsey at vicki@jancyn.com. Jancyn has an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau (BBB), Elite Status with the Mystery Shopping Professions Association, and has been in business nearly 40 years.



