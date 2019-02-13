West Palm Beach Mayoral Candidate Keith James Announces Tax Cut Plan

Keith James' Record of Accomplishments That Have Protected Our West Palm Beach Tax Dollars Keith James Has a Plan to Cut Taxes Without Cutting Services Keith James for Mayor

James brings proven track record of city budget management - the only candidate that made cutting taxes part of his plans during Economic Forum of PBC debate

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Keith James , city commissioner and mayoral candidate of West Palm Beach (WPB), today announces his plan to cut taxes without sacrificing essential services through proper oversight of the city budget and using increased revenues from upcoming projects.Keith James’ plan will review the new tax revenue that will be coming into the city. In the next year, over $1 billion in new taxable property values will be coming into the city. He’s committed to using the new tax revenues to reduce property taxes without cutting services.“Our economy in West Palm Beach is making a huge comeback. With these successes, we have an opportunity to save residents and property owners money. I am committed to NOT raising our tax rates, but actually rolling back our property tax rates once critical needs in our city are met,” stated James.For eight years as City Commissioner and two of those years as president of the Commission, Keith James has helped guide West Palm Beach through lean economic times as the city struggled with falling property values due to the great recession. Keith is the only candidate for Mayor that has that experience with the city budget. During his time on the Commission, Keith has a proven record of accomplishments that have made West Palm Beach a more efficient, effective and budget conscious city, including;Eight years of balanced city budgetSeven consecutive budget cycles of holding the line on property tax ratesHelped create the city’s first ever long-term strategy planHelped create the city’s 10-year budget and finance planOversaw pension reform, saving taxpayers millionsReturned millions in city reserves, that were needed during the recession, without cutting services Keith James’ budget experience will be important as the city works to manage the funding from the 1-penny sales tax. With 14 projects and nearly $60 million in improvements scheduled to be completed with the funds from the 1-Penny Sales Tax, James will ensure these projects are completed on time, within budget and with complete transparency.Keith James is uniquely qualified, the most prepared and the only candidate with detailed plans to address the top issues across the city.Vote for Keith James for mayor of Tuesday, March 12 to cut taxes and save money.We welcome you to connect with James via:Website: www.keithjamesformayor.com Email: keith@keithjamesformayor.comPhone: 561-284-9891Facebook: www.facebook.com/KeithJamesforMayor Instagram: www.instagram.com/keithjameswpb YouTube: www.youtube.com/channel/UCef6pBVJ5hnHVQ-LMHRuJ0A About Keith James:Commissioner Keith James was elected to the West Palm Beach City Commission in 2011 and is a two-time president of the City Commission. As the Immediate Past President of the Palm Beach County League of Cities, Board Member of the Florida League of Cities and member of Palm Beach Transportation Planning Agency, Commissioner James has become a leader on solving local municipal and regional issues of importance.On the City Commission, Keith James has sought to create a city of opportunity where people and businesses can succeed. Under Keith James’ leadership, West Palm Beach has seen a boom in economic development and job creation, improvements in city services and increase in local neighborhood projects. Commissioner James has prioritized sound budget management, improving public safety, protecting West Palm Beach’s water supply and environment and addressing homelessness and workforce housing issues.Keith James has been endorsed in his campaign for Mayor by the West Palm Beach Association of Firefighters, Police Benevolent Association and the AFL-CIO Palm Beach Treasure Coast. They are joined by Congresswoman Lois Frankel, West Palm Beach Mayor Jeri Muoio, Sheriff Ric Bradshaw, Palm Beach County Mayor Mack Bernard, Former State Representative Joe Abruzzo, State Representative David Silvers, State Representative Emily Slosberg, Former State Representative Irv Slosberg, Former PBC Commissioner Addie Greene, Town of Jupiter Inlet Colony Mayor Dan Comerford, City of Pahokee Mayor Keith Babb, City of South Bay Mayor Joe Kyles, City of Lake Worth Commissioner Andy Amoroso, City of Lake Worth Commissioner Herman Robinson, City of Lake Worth Commissioner Omari Hardy, City of Riviera Beach Councilor Terence "TD" Davis, City of Palm Beach Gardens Councilor Mark Marciano, Town of Jupiter Inlet Colony Commissioner Milton "Chip" Block, Town of Jupiter Councilman Ilan Kaufer, Town of South Palm Beach Councilman Robert Gottlieb.Paula Ryan and Priscilla Taylor are also running for Mayor. The election is Tuesday, March 12th.



