Aimee Wagstaff Named One of America’s 50 Most Influential Trial Lawyers

DENVER , CO, USA, February 13, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Denver, Colo., February 13, 2019 – Aimee Wagstaff, Founding Partner of Andrus Wagstaff, PC, has been named one of America’s 50 Most Influential Trial Lawyers by The National Law Journal and The Trial Lawyer magazines.

“I am honored to have been selected for such an incredible list. It is humbling to have my achievements noticed and hard work highlighted,” said Wagstaff.

Wagstaff is one of the Founding Partners of Andrus Wagstaff, PC, where her practice is focused on the representation of individuals who have been seriously injured by pharmaceuticals, medical devices and exposure to dangerous chemicals. Outside of her practice, Wagstaff founded Women En Mass (WEM) to bring together female mass tort attorneys to discuss issues that affect women from the boardroom to the courtroom. WEM holds an annual conference for members and provides a network of female attorneys year-round.

In 2018, Wagstaff was named to the National Trial Lawyers, Top 100 Trial Lawyers. She was also named to the Best Lawyers in America 2019 Edition. In 2017, Wagstaff was selected by Mass Torts Made Perfect as the recipient of the “2017 Young Innovator Award.” She also received the Joe Tonahill Award in 2017, from the American Association for Justice for her outstanding and dedicated legal service to consumers and the trial bar.

In 2016, the Honorable Vince Chhabria appointed Aimee to serve as national Co-Lead counsel of multidistrict litigation (MDL) 2741- In Re: Roundup Products Liability Litigation. The first Roundup trial just concluded, with the jury awarding $289,000,000.00 to a single Plaintiff after finding his cancer was caused by exposure to Monsanto’s Roundup chemical.

The RoundTable: America’s 50 Most Influential Lawyers includes outstanding civil plaintiff and criminal defense lawyers. They are selected from nominations from the magazine’s readers. Each lawyer was evaluated for his or her professional achievements, trial results and ability to affect change in the legal community.

