Romanian MoD to Exclusively Present at SMi Group’s 4th annual Future Armoured Vehicle Situational Awareness

SMi reports: The Chief of Armoured Office, Romanian MoD to present at the Future Armoured Vehicles Situational Awareness conference in London, UK

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMi’s 4th annual Future Armoured Vehicles Situational Awareness 2019 , taking place in London on the 3rd and 4th April, will provide attendees with the opportunity to hear the very latest technological developments from research and industry that are enhancing combat effectiveness and connectivity, including: vetronic architectures, communications, battle management, acoustic sensors, optronics, displays, active protection and defensive aid suites.At the two-day conference , the Chief of Armoured Office, from the Romanian MoD; Lieutenant Colonel Torcica Valentin, will exclusively discuss how the Romanian MoD plans to maximise situational awareness, as well as the methods to train crews to improve capabilities on the battlefield.Lieutenant Colonel Valentin’s presentation will cover: Romanian Land Force’s role in the future security challenges; Situational awareness requirements for Romanian Land Forces’ armoured capabilities; Methods of training crews for maximised situational awareness; Maintenance support achievement for tank structures based on competence levels and more.Future Armoured Vehicles Situational Awareness 2019 will host an array of military leaders and speakers; day 1 of the conference will be opened by keynote speaker: Lieutenant Colonel Simon Routledge, SO1 Land Systems, Platforms Division, DSTL, UK MoD and day 2 will be opened by keynote speakers: Colonel (ret’d) Mike McCarthy, Deputy to the Commanding General, Maneuver Support Center of Excellence, United States Army and Major Warren Brennan, SO2 Communications and Vehicle Systems, British Army.To find out who else will be presenting download the brochure at www.armouredvehicles-sa.com/einpr Delegates who attend the conference have the opportunity of networking with senior military from: Belgium, Canada, Finland, Germany, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Spain, United Kingdom & USA. Register before midnight on February 28th to save £100 at www.armouredvehicles-sa.com/s6 For delegate enquiries contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 207 827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.ukThe conference is sponsored by Microflown Avisa, Galleon Embedded Computing, and Observis Oy and Pleora Technologies. To sponsor the event contact Justin Predescu: +44 (0) 207 827 6130 or email jpredescu@smi-online.co.uk-- END –Future Armoured Vehicles Situational Awareness3rd-4th April 2019, London, UKREGISTER BEFORE MIDNIGHT 28/02/19 AND SAVE £100About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



