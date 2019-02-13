Artificial Turf Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Artificial Turf Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting 2025” reports to its database

Executive Summary

Artificial Grass Turf is a surface of synthetic fibers made to look like natural grass. It is most often used in arenas for sports that were originally or are normally played on grass. However, it is now being used on Sports lawns and Landscaping applications as well.

Europe is the largest production of Artificial Grass Turf, with a production value market share nearly 33.09% in 2016.

The second place is China; following Europe with the production value market share over 21.60% in 2016. North America is another important production market of Artificial Grass Turf.

Artificial Grass Turf used in industry including Contact Sports, Leisure, Landscaping and Non-contact Sports. Report data showed that 41.67% of the Artificial Grass Turf market demand in Contact Sports in 2016.

The global Artificial Turf market is valued at 2060 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 3350 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Artificial Turf market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Artificial Turf in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Artificial Turf in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Artificial Turf market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Artificial Turf market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Ten Cate

Shaw Sports Turf

FieldTurf ( Tarkett)

CoCreation Grass

Polytan GmbH

Domo Sports Grass

ACT Global Sports

SIS Pitches

Limonta Sport

Edel Grass B.V.

Unisport-Saltex Oy

GreenVision / Mattex

Mondo S.p.A.

Juta

Condor Grass

Nurteks

Taishan

Victoria PLC

ForestGrass

Forbex

Market size by Product

Tuft Grass > 10 and < 25 mm Type

Tuft Grass < 10 mm Type

Tuft Grass > 25 mm Type

Market size by End User

Contact Sports

Leisure

Landscaping

Non-contact Sports

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Artificial Turf market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Artificial Turf market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Artificial Turf companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Artificial Turf submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Artificial Turf are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Sqm). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Artificial Turf market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Artificial Turf Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Artificial Turf Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Tuft Grass > 10 and < 25 mm Type

1.4.3 Tuft Grass < 10 mm Type

1.4.4 Tuft Grass > 25 mm Type

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Artificial Turf Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Contact Sports

1.5.3 Leisure

1.5.4 Landscaping

1.5.5 Non-contact Sports

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Artificial Turf Market Size

2.1.1 Global Artificial Turf Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Artificial Turf Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Artificial Turf Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Artificial Turf Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Artificial Turf Revenue by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Artificial Turf Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Artificial Turf Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Artificial Turf Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Artificial Turf Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Artificial Turf Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Artificial Turf Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Artificial Turf Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Artificial Turf Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Artificial Turf Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Artificial Turf Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Artificial Turf Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Artificial Turf Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Artificial Turf Sales by Product

4.2 Global Artificial Turf Revenue by Product

4.3 Artificial Turf Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Artificial Turf Breakdown Data by End User

Continuous…

