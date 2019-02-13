Global Mineral Water Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply, Forecast 2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Mineral Water Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting 2025” reports to its database.

Mineral Water Market:

Executive Summary

Mineral water is water from a mineral source that contains various minerals, such as salts and sulfur compounds. Mineral water may be effervescent (i.e., “sparkling”) due to contained gases. Also some mineral water is made by mineralization processing, the mineral elements not from natural.

In the past few years from 2012-2017, the global production and consumption developed stably. The global Mineral Water market size in terms of sales is projected to grow to 57947.3 K MT by 2022 from 39788.7 K MT in 2016, with a CAGR 6.47%. At the same time, Europe is remarkable in the global Mineral Water industry because of their market share and technology status of Mineral Water.

In the future, the production and consumption is estimated to continue developing with a stable growth rate. To meet the large and increasing demand, more and more manufacturers will go into this industry.

The price of Mineral Water differs from company to company, as there is a great difference among the Mineral Water quality from different companies.

The global Mineral Water market is valued at 42400 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 61600 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Mineral Water market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Mineral Water in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Mineral Water in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Mineral Water market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Mineral Water market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Danone

Nestle

Coca-Cola

Bisleri International

Suntory Water Group

Gerolsteiner

Ferrarelle

Hildon

Tynant

Master Kong

Nongfu Spring

Wahaha

Ganten

Cestbon

Kunlun Mountain

Blue Sword

Laoshan Water

Al Ain Water

NEVIOT

Rayyan Mineral Water Co

Market size by Product

Natural Mineral Water

Man-made Mineral Water

Market size by End User

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Grocery Stores

Online Retailers

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Mineral Water market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Mineral Water market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Mineral Water companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Mineral Water submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Mineral Water are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Mineral Water market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Mineral Water Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Mineral Water Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Natural Mineral Water

1.4.3 Man-made Mineral Water

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Mineral Water Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

1.5.3 Convenience Stores

1.5.4 Grocery Stores

1.5.5 Online Retailers

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Mineral Water Market Size

2.1.1 Global Mineral Water Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Mineral Water Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Mineral Water Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Mineral Water Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Mineral Water Revenue by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Mineral Water Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Mineral Water Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Mineral Water Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Mineral Water Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Mineral Water Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Mineral Water Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Mineral Water Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Mineral Water Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mineral Water Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Mineral Water Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Mineral Water Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Mineral Water Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Mineral Water Sales by Product

4.2 Global Mineral Water Revenue by Product

4.3 Mineral Water Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Mineral Water Breakdown Data by End User

Continuous…

