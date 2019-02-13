Baked Goods Market: Global Analysis, Market Share, Size, Trends, Growth Analysis, and Forecast to 2019-2023

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Baked Goods -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2023” To Its Research Database

Bakery goods are one of the most attractive and profitable sub segment of staple foods market. These products are highly rich in calories and provide some of the essential nutrients which are associated with a healthy profile and therefore considered as one of the major functional food. With the increasing passion for healthy life amongst the populace, the demand for snacks and ready to eat foods like buns, sandwiches and pastries has been surging at a rapid pace, and so thus the revenues of the global baked goods market.

On the basis of ingredients used and shelf life, baked goods are broadly classified into breads, cakes and pastries. In order to emerge as a global leader, the crucial strategies adopted by the key players include increasing advertising & promotion expenses to uphold the goodwill & development of leading bakery products and strengthening of product portfolio.

The U.S. emerged as a major revenue contributing region due to increased confectionery items production in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida and Georgia. The global baked goods market is expected to grow with increasing youth population, escalating hispanic population in the U.S., mounting e-commerce retail sales and continuous developments in bakery based products. Key trends and developments of this market includes technological advancements, innovation in packaging solutions, consumers prioritizing convenience foods, high demand for gluten-free bread products and rising preference for tortilla chips by the U.S. populace. However, there are some factors which can hinder growth of the market including stringent government regulations and slow inventory turnover in developing economies.

The report “Global Baked Goods Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2018-2022)” by Koncept Analytics provides an extensive research and detailed analysis of the present market along with future outlook. The report discusses the major growth drivers, key tends & developments and challenges of the market, covering the along with the global market.

The report profiles the key players of the market including Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V., Yamazaki Baking Co., Ltd., Flowers Foods, Inc. and Kellogg Company.

Table of Content

1. Baked Goods Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Supply Chain

1.3 Distribution Channels

2. Global Baked Goods Market

2.1 Global Baked Goods Market Value Forecast

2.2 Global Baked Goods Market Value by Segments

2.2.1 Global Bread Market Value Forecast

2.2.2 Global Cakes Market Value Forecast

2.3 Global Baked Goods Market Value by Region

2.4 Global Baked Goods Market Volume Forecast

3. Regional Baked Goods Market

3.1 North America

3.1.1 The U.S. Baked Goods Market Value Forecast

3.1.2 The U.S. Baked Goods Market Value by Segments

3.1.3 The U.S. Bread Market Value Forecast

3.1.4 The U.S. Cakes Market Value Forecast

3.1.5 The U.S. Baked Goods Market Volume Forecast

3.1.6 The U.S. Baked Goods Market Volume by Segments

3.1.7 The U.S. Bread Market Volume Forecast

3.1.8 The U.S. Cakes Market Volume Forecast

3.1.9 Mexico Baked Goods Market Value Forecast

3.1.10 Mexico Baked Goods Market Value by Segments

3.1.11 Mexico Bread Market Value Forecast

3.1.12 Mexico Pastries Market Value Forecast

3.1.13 Mexico Baked Goods Market Volume Forecast

3.1.14 Mexico Baked Goods Market Volume by Segments

3.1.15 Mexico Bread Market Volume Forecast

3.1.16 Mexico Pastries Market Volume Forecast

3.2 South America

3.2.1 Brazil Baked Goods Market Value Forecast

3.2.2 Brazil Baked Goods Market Value by Segments

3.2.3 Brazil Bread Market Value Forecast

3.2.4 Brazil Cakes Market Value Forecast

3.2.5 Brazil Baked Goods Market Volume Forecast

3.2.6 Brazil Baked Goods Market Volume by Segments

3.2.7 Brazil Bread Market Volume Forecast

3.2.8 Brazil Cakes Market Volume Forecast

3.2.9 Colombia Baked Goods Market Value Forecast

3.2.10 Colombia Baked Goods Market Value by Segments

3.2.11 Colombia Bread Market Value Forecast

3.2.12 Colombia Cakes Market Value Forecast

3.2.13 Colombia Bakery Goods Market Volume Forecast

3.2.14 Colombia Bakery Goods Market Volume by Segments

3.2.15 Colombia Bread Market Volume Forecast

3.2.16 Colombia Cakes Market Volume Forecast

3.3 Asia Pacific

3.3.1 China Baked Goods Market Value Forecast

3.3.2 China Baked Goods Market Value by Segments

3.3.3 China Cakes Market Value Forecast

3.3.4 China Pastries Market Value Forecast

3.3.5 India Baked Goods Market Value Forecast

3.3.6 India Baked Goods Market Value by Segments

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Youth Population

4.1.2 Escalating Hispanic Population in the U.S.

4.1.3 Mounting E-Commerce Retail Sales

4.1.4 Continuous Developments in Bakery Based Products

4.2 Key Trends and Developments

4.2.1 Technological Advancements

4.2.2 Innovation in Packaging Solutions

4.2.3 Consumers Prioritizing Convenience Foods

4.2.4 High Demand for Gluten-Free Bread Products

4.2.5 Rising Preference for Tortilla Chips by the U.S. Populace

4.3 Challenges

4.3.1 Stringent Government Regulations

4.3.2 Slow Inventory Turnover in Developing Economies

5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Global Baked Goods Market

5.1.1 Global Baked Goods Market Share* by Company

5.1.2 Key Players – Revenue Comparison

5.1.3 Key Players – Market Cap Comparison

5.2 Regional Baked Good Market

5.2.1 The U.S. Baked Goods Market Share* by Company

5.2.2 Mexico Baked Goods Market Share* by Company

5.2.3 China Baked Goods Market Share* by Company

6. Company Profiles

6.1 Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V.

6.1.1 Business Overview

6.1.2 Financial Overview

6.1.3 Business Strategies

6.2 Yamazaki Baking Co., Ltd.

6.2.1 Business Overview

6.2.2 Financial Overview

6.2.3 Business Strategies

6.3 Flowers Foods, Inc.

6.3.1 Business Overview

6.3.2 Financial Overview

6.3.3 Business Strategies

6.4 Kellogg Company

6.4.1 Business Overview

6.4.2 Financial Overview

6.4.3 Business Strategies

