Poultry (Broiler) Market 2019: Global Analysis, Share, Trends, Application Analysis and Forecast To 2023

Poultry (Broiler) Market 2019 Global Industry Analysis And Opportunities Forecast To 2022

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 13, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Poultry (Broiler) Industry

Description

Poultry is referred to as domestic birds, which are bred by the humans for their eggs, feathers and meat. On the basis of physical appearance and nutrition content, it can be classified into ducks, chicken, geese, turkey and quails. Broiler is a type of chicken, raised by the processors for meat production. They have a yellowish skin and white feathers with behavior and physiology resembling with that of an immature bird. It takes 14 weeks of oldness to reach slaughter weight (approximately 500 gms). They are typically raised as a mixed-sex flock in large sheds under intensive conditions. Broiler production process involves seven crucial stages including primary breeding sectors, broiler breeding farms, hatcheries, broiler farms, processing plants, feed mills and integrators.

The U.S. emerged as a major region for the broiler market due to increased broiler production in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida & Georgia and growth in the number of farmers shifting from traditional free-ranging to confined poultry operations.

The global broiler market is expected to grow with increasing urban population, escalating obese population, accelerating economic growth and rising health issues related to red meat intake. Key trends and developments of this market includes market consolidations, high demand for antibiotic-free broiler meat and rising adoption of integrated poultry grower system. However, there are some factors which can hinder growth of the market including decreasing broiler consumption in China, outbreak of poultry induced disease, high competitive environment and stringent government regulations.

The report “Global Poultry (Broiler) Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2018-2022)” by Koncept Analytics provides an extensive research and detailed analysis of the present market along with future outlook. The report discusses the major growth drivers, key tends & developments and challenges of the market, covering the U.S., Brazil, Mexico along with the global market. The report profiles the key players of the market including Tyson Foods, Inc., BRF S.A., Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. and Sanderson Farms, Inc.

