Beauty (Skincare, Haircare, Color Cosmetics & Fragrances) Market in China 2019 Global Opportunities Forecast To 2023

Beauty Market (Skincare, Haircare, Color Cosmetics & Fragrances) -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2023

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 13, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beauty Market (Skincare, Haircare, Color Cosmetics & Fragrances) Industry

Description

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Beauty Market (Skincare, Haircare, Color Cosmetics & Fragrances) -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2023” To Its Research Database

Beauty is referred to as a characteristic/distinct feature of an entity that gives pleasure to the aesthetic senses of an individual. In other words, it is an arrangement of certain qualities such as color, design or shape that provides a person with a perceptual experience of desire or fulfilment.

Beauty market is classified into four key categories including skincare, haircare, color cosmetics and fragrances. Skincare is a series of treatment which includes the usage of cosmetics to support skin integrity, enhance its appearance and relieve skin conditions. While haircare is the overall practice performed by an individual to keep his hair attractive, clean and healthy looking. Color cosmetics or base makeup such as eye-makeup, foundations, powders and lip products (LG, LS, Lip Liner) used by the female population to enhance and highlight facial features including eye, nails, face and cheeks. Whereas, fragrances are the oldest form of beauty product which includes the items which enhance the smell of a body in a desirable manner. Some of the popular distribution channels used by the consumers to access beauty products are departmental stores, e-commerce, mass stores, specialty and other direct selling stores.

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3304328-china-beauty-market-skincare-haircare-color-cosmetics-fragrances

Chinese beauty market is expected to grow with increasing urban population, growing cosmeceutical market, accelerating disposable income and rising attention to beauty and physical appearance. Key trends and developments of this market includes increasing beauty per capita expenditure, mounting e-commerce retail beauty products sales, increasing premiumisation and developing preference for organic beauty products. However, there are some factors which can hinder growth of the market including volatility in the prices of raw materials, illegal practices and uncertain political conditions.

The report “China beauty Market (Skincare, Haircare, Color Cosmetics & Fragrances): Industry Analysis & Outlook (2018-2022)” by Koncept Analytics provides an extensive research and detailed analysis of the present market along with future outlook. The report discusses the major growth drivers, key tends & developments and challenges of the market, covering China along with the global market. The report profiles the key players of the market including L'Oréal S.A., Shiseido Company, Limited, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. and AmorePacific Group, Inc.

Table of Contents

1. Beauty Market Overview

1.1 An Introduction

1.2 Categories

1.3 Distribution Channels

2. Global Beauty Market

2.1 Global Beauty Market Value

2.2 Global Beauty Market Value Forecast

2.3 Global Beauty Market Value by Segments

2.3.1 Global Skincare Market Value

2.3.2 Global Skincare Market Value Forecast

2.3.3 Global Skincare Market Value by Region

2.3.4 Global Haircare Market Value

2.3.5 Global Haircare Market Value Forecast

2.3.6 Global Haircare Market Value by Region

2.3.7 Global Color Cosmetics Market Value

2.3.8 Global Color Cosmetics Market Value Forecast

2.3.9 Global Color Cosmetics Market Value by Region

2.4 Global Beauty Market Value by Region

3. China Beauty Market

3.1 China Beauty Market Value

3.2 China Beauty Market Value Forecast

3.3 China Beauty Market Value by Segments

3.3.1 China Skincare Market Value

3.3.2 China Skincare Market Value Forecast

3.3.3 China Skincare Market Value by Price Tier

3.3.4 China Mass & Prestige Skincare Market Value

3.3.5 China Mass & Prestige Skincare Market Value Forecast

3.3.6 China Haircare Market Value

3.3.7 China Haircare Market Value Forecast

3.3.8 China Haircare Market Value by Price Tier

3.3.9 China Mass & Prestige Haircare Market Value

3.3.10 China Mass & Prestige Haircare Market Value Forecast

3.3.11 China Color Cosmetics Market Value

3.3.12 China Color Cosmetics Market Value Forecast

3.3.13 China Color Cosmetics Market Value by Price Tier

3.3.14 China Mass & Prestige Color Cosmetics Market Value

3.3.15 China Mass & Prestige Color Cosmetics Market Value Forecast

3.4 China Beauty Market Value by Distribution Channel

Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3304328-china-beauty-market-skincare-haircare-color-cosmetics-fragrances

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Urban Population

4.1.2 Growing Cosmeceutical Market

4.1.3 Accelerating Disposable Income

4.1.4 Rising Attention towards Beauty and Physical Appearance

4.2 Key Trends and Developments

4.2.1 Increasing Beauty per Capita Expenditure

4.2.2 Mounting E-Commerce Retail Beauty Products Sales

4.2.3 Increasing Premiumisation

4.2.4 Developing Preference for Organic Beauty Products

4.3 Challenges

4.3.1 Volatility in the Prices of Raw Materials

4.3.2 Illegal Practices

4.3.3 Uncertain Political Conditions

5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Global Beauty Market

5.1.1 Revenue Comparison of Key Players

5.1.2 Market Cap Comparison of Key Players

5.1.3 Global Beauty Market Share by Company

5.2 China Beauty Market

5.2.1 China Beauty Market Share by Company

5.2.2 China Skincare Market Share by Company

5.2.3 China Haircare Market Share by Company

5.2.4 China Color Cosmetics Market Share by Company

6. Company Profiles

6.1 L'Oréal S.A

6.1.1 Business Overview

6.1.2 Financial Overview

6.1.3 Business Strategies

6.2 Shiseido Company, Limited

6.2.1 Business Overview

6.2.2 Financial Overview

6.2.3 Business Strategies

6.3 The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

6.3.1 Business Overview

6.3.2 Financial Overview

6.3.3 Business Strategies

6.4 AmorePacific Group, Inc.

6.4.1 Business Overview

6.4.2 Financial Overview

6.4.3 Business Strategies

List of Figures

Categories of Beauty Market

Beauty Market Distribution Channels

Global Beauty Market Value (2013-2017)

Global Beauty Market Value Forecast (2018-2022)

Global Beauty Market Value Share by Segments (2017)

Global Skincare Market Value (2013-2017)

Global Skincare Market Value Forecast (2018-2022)

Global Skincare Market Value by Region (2017)

Global Haircare Market Value (2013-2017)

Global Haircare Market Value Forecast (2018-2022)

Global Haircare Market Value by Region (2017)

Global Color Cosmetics Market Value (2013-2017)

Global Color Cosmetics Market Value Forecast (2018-2022)

Global Color Cosmetics Market Value by Region (2012)

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3304328

Continued...

Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.Com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.