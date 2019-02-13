Jack-up Rig Market 2019 Global Share, Trend And Opportunities Forecast To 2025

Jack-up Rig -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2023

Description

Rigs are giant structures or machines consisting of mud tanks, mud pumps, derrick or mast, draw works, rotary table, drill string, power generation equipment and auxiliary equipment. Rigs are used in drilling a wellbore. Some rigs are used on water and usually built on ships or barges whereas, some rigs are meant to be used on surface.

A jack-up rig is a mobile platform used as exploratory drilling platform and offshore platform that consists of a buoyant hull with moveable legs, capable of lifting the hull over the sea surface. The buoyant hull is a water-tight barge that floats on the water surface and used to transport all the machinery to a desired location. Once a rig arrives at work location, the legs are jacked down onto the sea floor where the weight of barge and ballast water drives the legs into the bottom of sea to avoid further penetration during operations.

Middle East is a major contributor to the global jack-up rig market supported by increased utilization of jack-up rigs. This region is expected to experience further growth with increasing new buildup jack-up rigs and incrementing demand from UAE and Qatar regions.

The global jack-up rig market is expected to grow in future supported by increasing urbanization, rising oil demand, accelerating economic growth and growing investment in offshore drilling exploration activities. Key trends of this market include, rising demand for premium and ultra-premium jack-up rigs and technological advancements. However, there are some factors which can hinder the market growth including volatility in oil prices and depletion of oil reserves.

The report “Global Jack-up Rig Market Report: 2018 Edition” by Koncept Analytics provides an extensive research and detailed analysis of the present market along with future outlook. The report discusses the major growth drivers and challenges of the market, covering Middle East, South-East Asia, North Sea, the U.S. Gulf of Mexico and Latin America region along with the global market. The report profiles the key players of the market including CIMC, Keppel Corporation, Sembcorp Marine Industries and DSME.

Table of Content

1. Market Overview

1.1 Oil & Gas Industry

1.2 Jack-Up Rigs

2. Global Rig Market

2.1 Global Rig Count Volume

2.2 Global Rig Count Volume by Region

2.2.1 The U.S. Rig Count Volume

2.2.2 Middle East Rig Count Volume

2.2.3 Canada Rig Count Volume

3. Global Jack-up Rig Market

3.1 Global Jack-up Rig Market by Fleet Size

3.2 Global Jack-up Rig Market Forecast by Fleet Size

3.3 Global Jack-up Rig Supply and Utilization

3.4 Global Working Jack-up Rig Count

3.5 Global Contracted Jack-up Rig Count

3.6 Global Jack-up Rig Market by Age

3.7 Global Jack-up Rig Orders by Volume

3.8 Global Jack-up Rig Attrition by Volume

3.9 Global Jack-up Rigs Delivery Schedule

3.10 Global Under Construction Jack-up Rigs

3.11 Global Under Construction Jack-up Rigs Volume by Region

4. Regional Jack-up Rig Market

4.1 Middle East

4.1.1 Middle East Jack-up Rig Supply and Utilization

4.1.2 Middle East Contracted Jack-up Rig Count

4.2 South-East Asia

4.2.1 South-East Asia Jack-up Rig Supply and Utilization

4.2.2 South-East Asia Contracted Jack-up Rig Count

4.3 The U.S. Gulf of Mexico

4.3.1 The U.S. Gulf of Mexico Jack-up Rig Supply and Utilization

4.3.2 The U.S. Gulf of Mexico Contracted Jack-up Rig Count

4.4 North Sea

4.4.1 North Sea Jack-up Rig Supply and Utilization

4.4.2 North Sea Contracted Jack-up Rig Count

4.4 Latin America

4.4.1 Latin America Jack-up Rig Supply and Utilization

4.4.2 Latin America Contracted Jack-up Rig Count

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Urbanization

5.1.2 Accelerating Economic Growth

5.1.3 Increasing Oil Demand

5.1.4 Rising Investment in Offshore Drilling Exploration Activities

5.2 Key Trends

5.2.1 Technological Advancements

5.2.2 Increasing Demand for Premium & Ultra-Premium Jack-up Rigs

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Volatility of Oil Prices

5.3.2 Depletion of Oil Reserves

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Market

6.1.1 Revenue Comparison of Major Companies

6.1.2 Market Cap Comparison of Major Companies

6.1.3 Global Jack-Up Rig Deliveries by Company

6.1.4 Global Jack-Up Rig Orders by Company

7. Company Profiles

7.1 CIMC

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Financial Overview

7.1.3 Business Strategies

7.2 Keppel Corporation

7.2.1 Business Overview

7.2.2 Financial Overview

7.2.3 Business Strategies

7.3 Sembcorp Marine Ltd.

7.3.1 Business Overview

7.3.2 Financial Overview

7.3.3 Business Strategies

7.4 DSME

7.4.1 Business Overview

7.4.2 Financial Overview

7.4.3 Business Strategies

List of Charts

Processes of Oil & Gas Industry

Types of Oil & Gas E&P

Global Rig Count Volume (2013-2017)

Global Rig Count Volume by Region (2017)

The U.S. Rig Count Volume (2013-2017)

Middle East Rig Count Volume (2013-2017)

Canada Rig Count Volume (2013-2017)

Global Jack-up Rig Market by Fleet Size (2013-2017)

Global Jack-up Rig Market Forecast by Fleet Size (2018-2022)

Global Jack-up Rig Supply and Utilization (2013-2017)

Global Working Jack-up Rig Count (2013-2017)

Global Contracted Jack-up Rig Count (2013-2017)

Global Jack-up Rig Market by Age (2017)

Global Jack-up Rig Orders by Volume (2013-2017)

Global Jack-up Rig Attrition by Volume (2013-2017)

Global Jack-up Rigs Delivery Schedule (2017-2021)

Global Under Construction Jack-up Rigs (2013- 2017)

Global Under Construction Jack-up Rigs Volume by Region (2017)

Continued…

