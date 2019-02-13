Specialty Generics Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation And Opportunities Forecast To 2023

Specialty Generics Market 2019 : Industry Size, Share And Stakeholder Analysis Forecast To 2023

Description

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Specialty Generics market is estimated at $XX billion in 2016 and is expected to reach $XX billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of XX% from 2016 to 2022. Increase in prevalence of cancer across the globe and favourable government policies are the factors fuelling the market growth. Whereas factors like lack of skilled professionals is restraining the market. Oncology segment is anticipated to grow at higher CAGR during forecast period owing to the expirations of existing patent. North America accounted for the highest market share as compared to other regions owing to favourable government policies. Asia pacific region is expected to show healthy growth rate during forecast period.

Some of the key players in the market include Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc., Novartis, Pfizer Inc., Turing Pharmaceuticals, Teva Pharmaceutical Ltd., Mylan N.V., Akorn, Inc., Mallinckrodt, Intellipharmaceutics and Alvogen.

Route of Administration Covered:

• Topical

• Parenteral

• Oral

• Other Route of Administration

Disease Indications Covered:

• Multiple Sclerosis

• Infectious diseases

• Oncology

• Other Disease Indications

Distribution Channels Covered:

• Mail Order Pharmacies

• Hospital Pharmacies

• Retail Pharmacies

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

- Market share analysis of the top industry players

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 6 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Emerging Markets

3.7 Futuristic Market Scenario

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry

5 Global Specialty Generics Market, By Route of Administration

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Topical

5.3 Parenteral

5.4 Oral

5.5 Other Route of Administration

...

9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies

10 Company Profiling

10.1 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.

10.2 Novartis

10.3 Pfizer Inc.

10.4 Turing Pharmaceuticals

10.5 Teva Pharmaceutical Ltd.

10.6 Mylan N.V.

10.7 Akorn, Inc.

10.8 Mallinckrodt

10.9 Intellipharmaceutics

10.10 Alvogen

