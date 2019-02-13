Connected Logistics Market: Global Share, Size, Trends and Growth Analysis Forecast to 2019-2023

Drilling Waste Management -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2023

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Connected Logistics Market accounted for $9.72 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach $54.80 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 33.4% from 2016 to 2022. The connected logistics market is expected to boost the operational efficiency of various logistics applications such as warehouse management, inventory management, fleet management, tracking and monitoring and telematics connectivity. Factors such as rising demand for the effective management of temperature-sensitive products, growing affordability of components such as sensors and RFID devices, growing need for operational efficiency are favouring the growth of the connected logistics market. Moreover, emergence of IoT connecting devices, innovations in mobile technology and increasing government initiatives are fuelling the market. Lack of standardized regulations in organizational bodies is hampering the connected logistics market.

Asset management segment is expected to dominate the overall connected logistics software market in 2016 and is projected to sustain its growth over the forecast period. North America accounted for the largest share in market owing to its early adoption of connected logistics services, technological advancements and greater connectivity to worldwide locations.

Although there are many international players, some of the key players profiled in global connected logistics market include Accenture, Amazon Web Services, AT&T, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Cloud Logistics, Eurotech S.P.A., Freightgate Inc., HCL Technologies Limited, Huawei Technologies, IBM Corporation, Infosys Limited, Intel Corporation, Microsoft, Oracle, Orbcomm Inc., Qualcomm, Samsung Electronics, SAP SE, Siemens and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

Systems Covered:

• Security and Monitoring Management System

• Logistics Management System

• Warehouse Management System

Softwares Covered:

• Network Management

• Data Management

• Streaming Analytics

• Security

• Warehouse IoT

o Warehouse Management System (WMS)

o Building Automation System (BAS)

o Warehouse Control System (WCS)

• Asset Management

o Remote asset tracking

o Predictive asset management and monitoring

Services Covered:

• Managed Service

• Professional Service

Consulting service

o Integration and deployment

o Support and maintenance

Technologies Covered:

• Bluetooth

• Cellular

• Near-field communication (NFC)

• Satellite

• Wi-Fi

• ZigBee

Devices Covered:

• Gateways

• RFID Tags

• Sensor Nodes

Transportation Modes Covered:

• Airway

• Railway

• Roadway

• Seaway

End Users Covered:

• Aerospace and Defense

• Automotive

• Chemical

• Food and Beverage

• Manufacturing

• Oil & Energy and Gas

• Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare

• Retail

• Telecom and IT

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

- Market share analysis of the top industry players

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 6 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry

5 Global Connected Logistics Market, By System

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Security and Monitoring Management System

5.3 Logistics Management System

5.4 Warehouse Management System

....

13 Key Developments

13.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

13.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

13.3 New Product Launch

13.4 Expansions

13.5 Other Key Strategies

14 Company Profiling

14.1 Accenture

14.2 Amazon Web Services

14.3 AT&T, Inc.

14.4 Cisco Systems, Inc.

14.5 Cloud Logistics

14.6 Eurotech S.P.A.

14.7 Freightgate Inc.

14.8 HCL Technologies Limited

14.9 Huawei Technologies

14.10 IBM Corporation

14.11 Infosys Limited

14.12 Intel Corporation

14.13 Microsoft

14.14 Oracle

14.15 Orbcomm Inc.

14.16 Qualcomm

14.17 Samsung Electronics

14.18 SAP SE

14.19 Siemens

14.20 Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

