Chocolate Market 2018 Industry Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand and Consumption Forecasts to 2024

Global Chocolate Market

Description

Chocolate is a typically sweet, usually brown, food preparation of theobroma cacao seeds, roasted and ground, often flavored, as with vanilla. It is made in the form of a liquid, paste, or in a block, or used as a flavoring ingredient in other foods.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Chocolate in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Barry Callebaut

Stella Bernrain

Lindt

Chocolat Frey

Chocolats Halba

Läderach

Felchlin

Pfister Chocolatier

Favarger

Camillebloch

Alprose

Gysi

Cailler (Nestle)

Villars

Mondelēz International

Maestrani Schweizer Schokoladen

Confiserie Sprüngli

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Dark Chocolate

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Chocolate Bars

Flavoring Ingredient

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Chocolate Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Dark Chocolate

1.2.2 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Chocolate Bars

1.3.2 Flavoring Ingredient

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Barry Callebaut

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.1.1 Barry Callebaut Description

2.1.1.2 Barry Callebaut Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.1.2 Barry Callebaut Chocolate Product Introduction

2.1.2.1 Chocolate Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.1.2.2 Chocolate Product Information

2.1.3 Barry Callebaut Chocolate Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.1.3.1 Barry Callebaut Chocolate Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.1.3.2 Global Barry Callebaut Chocolate Market Share in 2017

2.2 Stella Bernrain

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.1.1 Stella Bernrain Description

2.2.1.2 Stella Bernrain Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.2.2 Stella Bernrain Chocolate Product Introduction

2.2.2.1 Chocolate Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.2.2.2 Chocolate Product Information

2.2.3 Stella Bernrain Chocolate Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2.3.1 Stella Bernrain Chocolate Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2.3.2 Global Stella Bernrain Chocolate Market Share in 2017

2.3 Lindt

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.1.1 Lindt Description

2.3.1.2 Lindt Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.3.2 Lindt Chocolate Product Introduction

2.3.2.1 Chocolate Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.3.2.2 Chocolate Product Information

2.3.3 Lindt Chocolate Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3.3.1 Lindt Chocolate Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3.3.2 Global Lindt Chocolate Market Share in 2017

……..CONTINUED



