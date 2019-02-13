Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Smoothies Market 2018 Industry Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand and Consumption Forecasts to 2025

Global Smoothies Market 2019 Top Key Players, Production , Growth and Future Demand Forecast to 2025

Global Smoothies Market

Global Smoothies Market Insights, Forecast to 2025

Description

The global Smoothies market is valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Smoothies market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Smoothies in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Smoothies in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Smoothies market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Smoothies market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

 

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company: 
Barfresh Food Group 
Bolthouse Farms 
Boost Juice 
Crussh Fit Food & Juice Bar 
Ella’s Kitchen (Brands) Ltd 
Innocent Ltd 
Jamba Juice Company 
Maui Wowi Hawaiian Coffees & Smoothies 
Naked Juice Company 
Orange Julius of America 
Planet Smoothie 
Red Mango, Inc 
Robeks Fresh Juices & Smoothies 
Smoothie King Franchises 
Surf City Squeeze 
Stonyfield Farm 
Suja Life, LLC 
Tropical Smoothie Cafe

Market size by Product 
Made-to-order Smoothies 
Packaged Smoothies 
Market size by End User 
Commercial 
Household

Market size by Region 
North America 
United States 
Canada 
Mexico 
Asia-Pacific 
China 
India 
Japan 
South Korea 
Australia 
Indonesia 
Singapore 
Malaysia 
Philippines 
Thailand 
Vietnam 
Europe 
Germany 
France 
UK 
Italy 
Spain 
Russia 
Central & South America 
Brazil 
Rest of Central & South America 
Middle East & Africa 
GCC Countries 
Turkey 
Egypt 
South Africa

 

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Study Coverage 
1.1 Smoothies Product 
1.2 Market Segments 
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered 
1.4 Market by Type 
1.4.1 Global Smoothies Market Size Growth Rate by Product 
1.4.2 Made-to-order Smoothies 
1.4.3 Packaged Smoothies 
1.5 Market by End User 
1.5.1 Global Smoothies Market Size Growth Rate by End User 
1.5.2 Commercial 
1.5.3 Household 
1.6 Study Objectives 
1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary 
2.1 Global Smoothies Market Size 
2.1.1 Global Smoothies Revenue 2014-2025 
2.1.2 Global Smoothies Sales 2014-2025 
2.2 Smoothies Growth Rate by Regions 
2.2.1 Global Smoothies Sales by Regions 
2.2.2 Global Smoothies Revenue by Regions

11 Company Profiles 
11.1 Barfresh Food Group 
11.1.1 Barfresh Food Group Company Details 
11.1.2 Company Business Overview 
11.1.3 Barfresh Food Group Smoothies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
11.1.4 Barfresh Food Group Smoothies Products Offered 
11.1.5 Barfresh Food Group Recent Development 
11.2 Bolthouse Farms 
11.2.1 Bolthouse Farms Company Details 
11.2.2 Company Business Overview 
11.2.3 Bolthouse Farms Smoothies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
11.2.4 Bolthouse Farms Smoothies Products Offered 
11.2.5 Bolthouse Farms Recent Development 
11.3 Boost Juice 
11.3.1 Boost Juice Company Details 
11.3.2 Company Business Overview 
11.3.3 Boost Juice Smoothies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
11.3.4 Boost Juice Smoothies Products Offered 
11.3.5 Boost Juice Recent Development 
11.4 Crussh Fit Food & Juice Bar 
11.4.1 Crussh Fit Food & Juice Bar Company Details 
11.4.2 Company Business Overview 
11.4.3 Crussh Fit Food & Juice Bar Smoothies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
11.4.4 Crussh Fit Food & Juice Bar Smoothies Products Offered 
11.4.5 Crussh Fit Food & Juice Bar Recent Development 
11.5 Ella’s Kitchen (Brands) Ltd 
11.5.1 Ella’s Kitchen (Brands) Ltd Company Details 
11.5.2 Company Business Overview 
11.5.3 Ella’s Kitchen (Brands) Ltd Smoothies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
11.5.4 Ella’s Kitchen (Brands) Ltd Smoothies Products Offered 
11.5.5 Ella’s Kitchen (Brands) Ltd Recent Development 
11.6 Innocent Ltd 
11.6.1 Innocent Ltd Company Details 
11.6.2 Company Business Overview 
11.6.3 Innocent Ltd Smoothies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
11.6.4 Innocent Ltd Smoothies Products Offered 
11.6.5 Innocent Ltd Recent Development 
11.7 Jamba Juice Company 
11.7.1 Jamba Juice Company Company Details 
11.7.2 Company Business Overview 
11.7.3 Jamba Juice Company Smoothies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
11.7.4 Jamba Juice Company Smoothies Products Offered 
11.7.5 Jamba Juice Company Recent Development 
11.8 Maui Wowi Hawaiian Coffees & Smoothies 
11.8.1 Maui Wowi Hawaiian Coffees & Smoothies Company Details 
11.8.2 Company Business Overview 
11.8.3 Maui Wowi Hawaiian Coffees & Smoothies Smoothies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
11.8.4 Maui Wowi Hawaiian Coffees & Smoothies Smoothies Products Offered 
11.8.5 Maui Wowi Hawaiian Coffees & Smoothies Recent Development 

