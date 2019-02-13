Gummy Vitamins Market 2018 Industry Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand and Consumption Forecasts to 2024

Wise.Guy.

Global Gummy Vitamins Market

Description

Gummy vitamins are better tasting and easier-to-swallow than multivitamin tablets, but this convenience comes at a significant cost.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Gummy Vitamins in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

ABH Pharma

Aktiv Organic

Boli LLC

Vitakem Nutraceutical

Melrob Group

Bayer AG

Ferrara Candy Company

Gimbal’s Gummy Vitamins

Nutra Solutions USA

Makers Nutrition

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Single Vitamin

Multi-Vitamin

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Pharmaceutical

Chemical

Food

Other



