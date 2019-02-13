Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Wind Turbine 2019 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 4.2 % and Forecast to 2022

PUNE, INDIA, February 13, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

About Wind Turbines 
Wind turbine converts kinetic energy of the wind into mechanical energy or electricity. The wind turns two or three propeller-like blades around a rotor. The rotor is connected to the main shaft, which spins a generator to produce electricity. The amount of the power produced depends on the speed of the wind and the number and size of wind turbines. Wind turbines are usually grouped together into a single wind power plant known as wind farm. Bulk electricity is generated in these wind farms, which is transmitted through the grid and distributed to the consumers. 
Wind turbines can be built on land or offshore in large water bodies such as oceans and lakes. Wind energy is one of the cheapest and cleanest sources of electricity. Unlike the fossil fuels such as coal, oil and gas, wind plants do not generate pollutants or greenhouse gases. 
Wind power offers various advantages: 
• Wind is a renewable form of energy and inexhaustible unlike fossil fuels 
• It is environment friendly and does not emit greenhouse gases 
• The installation of wind power plants consume less time and low cost compared to that of conventional power plants 
• It is a great source of power in remote locations 
Technavio's analysts forecast the wind turbine market in India to grow at a CAGR of 13.1% according to the cumulative installed capacity over the period 2014-2019. 
Covered in this Report 
The wind turbine market in India can be segmented on the basis of installation type and geography. 
By installation type: 
• Onshore 
• Offshore 
By geography: 
• Tamil Nadu 
• Maharashtra 
• Gujarat 
• Rajasthan 
• Karnataka 
• Others 


Technavio's report, Wind Turbine Market in India 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market forecast and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. 

Key Vendors 
• Gamesa Wind Turbines 
• Inox Wind 
• Suzlon Energy 
• Vestas Wind Systems 
• WinWinD 


Other Prominent Vendors 
• Chiranjeevi Wind Energy 
• Enercon 
• GE Wind 
• Global Wind Power 
• Inox Wind 
• Kenersys India 
• Pioneer Wincon 
• RRB Energy 

Market Driver 
• Growing Energy Demand and Need for Energy Security 
• For a full, detailed list, view our report 


Market Challenge 
• Low and Inconsistent Generation Capacity 
• For a full, detailed list, view our report 


Market Trend 
• Increased Government Support 
• For a full, detailed list, view our report 


Key Questions Answered in this Report 
• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be? 
• What are the key market trends? 
• What is driving this market? 
• What are the challenges to market growth? 
• Who are the key vendors in this market space? 
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors? 
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

 

Table Of Contents:      

Executive Summary 
02. List of Abbreviations 
03. Scope of the Report 
03.1 Market Overview 
03.2 Product Offerings 
04. Market Research Methodology 
    04.1 Market Research Process 
    04.2 Research Methodology 
05. Introduction 
06. Market Landscape 
    06.1 Market Overview 
    06.2 Technological Overview 
      06.2.1 Technological Evolution 
    06.3 Market Size and Forecast 
      06.3.1 Market Size and Forecast by Cumulative Installed Capacity 
      06.3.2 Market Size and Forecast by Annual Capacity Addition 
    06.4 Five Forces Analysis 
07. Market Segmentation by Installation Type 
    07.1 Wind Turbine Market in India by Onshore Installations 
      07.1.1 Market Size and Forecast 
    07.2 Wind Turbine Market in India by Offshore Installations 
08. Market Segmentation by Geography 
    08.1 Wind Turbine Market in India by Geography 2014 
    08.2 Wind Turbine Market in India by Geography 2019 
    08.3 Wind Turbine Market in India by Geography 2014-2019 
    08.4 Wind Turbine Market in Tamil Nadu 
    08.5 Wind Turbine Market in Maharashtra 
    08.6 Wind Turbine Market in Gujarat 
    08.7 Wind Turbine Market in Rajasthan 
    08.8 Wind Turbine Market in Karnataka 
09. Buying Criteria 
10. Market Growth Drivers 
11. Drivers and their Impact 
12. Market Challenges 
13. Impact of Drivers and Challenges 
14. Market Trends 
15. Trends and their Impact 
16. Vendor Landscape 
    16.1 Competitive Scenario 
      16.1.1 Key News 
    16.2 Other Prominent Vendors 
17. Key Vendor Analysis 
    17.1 Gamesa 
      17.1.1 Key Facts 
      17.1.2 Business Overview 
      17.1.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2014 
      17.1.4 Geographical Breakdown of Wind Turbine Sales 2014 
      17.1.5 Geographical Presence 
      17.1.6 Business Strategy 
      17.1.7 Key Developments 
      17.1.8 SWOT Analysis 
    17.2 Inox Wind 
      17.2.1 Key Facts 
      17.2.2 Business Overview 
      17.2.3 Recent Developments 
      17.2.4 SWOT Analysis 
    17.3 Suzlon Energy Ltd. 
      17.3.1 Key Facts 
      17.3.2 Business Description 
      17.3.3 Business Strategy 
      17.3.4 Sales by Geography 
      17.3.5 Key Developments 
      17.3.6 SWOT Analysis 
    17.4 Vestas 
      17.4.1 Key Facts 
      17.4.2 Business Overview 
      17.4.3 Business Segmentation 
      17.4.4 Business Segmentation by Revenue 
      17.4.5 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2012 and 2013 
      17.4.6 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 2013 
      17.4.7 Business Strategy 
      17.4.8 Recent Developments 
      17.4.9 SWOT Analysis 
    17.5 WinWinD 
      17.5.1 Key Facts 
      17.5.2 Business Overview 
      17.5.3 SWOT Analysis 
 Continued…….                                                      

 

