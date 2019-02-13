Wind Turbine 2019 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 4.2 % and Forecast to 2022

Wise.Guy.

About Wind Turbines

Wind turbine converts kinetic energy of the wind into mechanical energy or electricity. The wind turns two or three propeller-like blades around a rotor. The rotor is connected to the main shaft, which spins a generator to produce electricity. The amount of the power produced depends on the speed of the wind and the number and size of wind turbines. Wind turbines are usually grouped together into a single wind power plant known as wind farm. Bulk electricity is generated in these wind farms, which is transmitted through the grid and distributed to the consumers.

Wind turbines can be built on land or offshore in large water bodies such as oceans and lakes. Wind energy is one of the cheapest and cleanest sources of electricity. Unlike the fossil fuels such as coal, oil and gas, wind plants do not generate pollutants or greenhouse gases.

Wind power offers various advantages:

• Wind is a renewable form of energy and inexhaustible unlike fossil fuels

• It is environment friendly and does not emit greenhouse gases

• The installation of wind power plants consume less time and low cost compared to that of conventional power plants

• It is a great source of power in remote locations

Technavio's analysts forecast the wind turbine market in India to grow at a CAGR of 13.1% according to the cumulative installed capacity over the period 2014-2019.

Covered in this Report

The wind turbine market in India can be segmented on the basis of installation type and geography.

By installation type:

• Onshore

• Offshore

By geography:

• Tamil Nadu

• Maharashtra

• Gujarat

• Rajasthan

• Karnataka

• Others



Technavio's report, Wind Turbine Market in India 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market forecast and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key Vendors

• Gamesa Wind Turbines

• Inox Wind

• Suzlon Energy

• Vestas Wind Systems

• WinWinD



Other Prominent Vendors

• Chiranjeevi Wind Energy

• Enercon

• GE Wind

• Global Wind Power

• Inox Wind

• Kenersys India

• Pioneer Wincon

• RRB Energy

Request For Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/69852-wind-turbine-market-in-india-2015-2019

Market Driver

• Growing Energy Demand and Need for Energy Security

• For a full, detailed list, view our report



Market Challenge

• Low and Inconsistent Generation Capacity

• For a full, detailed list, view our report



Market Trend

• Increased Government Support

• For a full, detailed list, view our report



Key Questions Answered in this Report

• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/69852-wind-turbine-market-in-india-2015-2019

Table Of Contents:

Executive Summary

02. List of Abbreviations

03. Scope of the Report

03.1 Market Overview

03.2 Product Offerings

04. Market Research Methodology

04.1 Market Research Process

04.2 Research Methodology

05. Introduction

06. Market Landscape

06.1 Market Overview

06.2 Technological Overview

06.2.1 Technological Evolution

06.3 Market Size and Forecast

06.3.1 Market Size and Forecast by Cumulative Installed Capacity

06.3.2 Market Size and Forecast by Annual Capacity Addition

06.4 Five Forces Analysis

07. Market Segmentation by Installation Type

07.1 Wind Turbine Market in India by Onshore Installations

07.1.1 Market Size and Forecast

07.2 Wind Turbine Market in India by Offshore Installations

08. Market Segmentation by Geography

08.1 Wind Turbine Market in India by Geography 2014

08.2 Wind Turbine Market in India by Geography 2019

08.3 Wind Turbine Market in India by Geography 2014-2019

08.4 Wind Turbine Market in Tamil Nadu

08.5 Wind Turbine Market in Maharashtra

08.6 Wind Turbine Market in Gujarat

08.7 Wind Turbine Market in Rajasthan

08.8 Wind Turbine Market in Karnataka

09. Buying Criteria

10. Market Growth Drivers

11. Drivers and their Impact

12. Market Challenges

13. Impact of Drivers and Challenges

14. Market Trends

15. Trends and their Impact

16. Vendor Landscape

16.1 Competitive Scenario

16.1.1 Key News

16.2 Other Prominent Vendors

17. Key Vendor Analysis

17.1 Gamesa

17.1.1 Key Facts

17.1.2 Business Overview

17.1.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2014

17.1.4 Geographical Breakdown of Wind Turbine Sales 2014

17.1.5 Geographical Presence

17.1.6 Business Strategy

17.1.7 Key Developments

17.1.8 SWOT Analysis

17.2 Inox Wind

17.2.1 Key Facts

17.2.2 Business Overview

17.2.3 Recent Developments

17.2.4 SWOT Analysis

17.3 Suzlon Energy Ltd.

17.3.1 Key Facts

17.3.2 Business Description

17.3.3 Business Strategy

17.3.4 Sales by Geography

17.3.5 Key Developments

17.3.6 SWOT Analysis

17.4 Vestas

17.4.1 Key Facts

17.4.2 Business Overview

17.4.3 Business Segmentation

17.4.4 Business Segmentation by Revenue

17.4.5 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2012 and 2013

17.4.6 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 2013

17.4.7 Business Strategy

17.4.8 Recent Developments

17.4.9 SWOT Analysis

17.5 WinWinD

17.5.1 Key Facts

17.5.2 Business Overview

17.5.3 SWOT Analysis

Continued…….

