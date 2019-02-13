Wind Turbine 2019 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 4.2 % and Forecast to 2022
WiseGuyRerports.com Presents "Wind Turbine Market in India 2015-2019"
PUNE, INDIA, February 13, 2019
About Wind Turbines
Wind turbine converts kinetic energy of the wind into mechanical energy or electricity. The wind turns two or three propeller-like blades around a rotor. The rotor is connected to the main shaft, which spins a generator to produce electricity. The amount of the power produced depends on the speed of the wind and the number and size of wind turbines. Wind turbines are usually grouped together into a single wind power plant known as wind farm. Bulk electricity is generated in these wind farms, which is transmitted through the grid and distributed to the consumers.
Wind turbines can be built on land or offshore in large water bodies such as oceans and lakes. Wind energy is one of the cheapest and cleanest sources of electricity. Unlike the fossil fuels such as coal, oil and gas, wind plants do not generate pollutants or greenhouse gases.
Wind power offers various advantages:
• Wind is a renewable form of energy and inexhaustible unlike fossil fuels
• It is environment friendly and does not emit greenhouse gases
• The installation of wind power plants consume less time and low cost compared to that of conventional power plants
• It is a great source of power in remote locations
Technavio's analysts forecast the wind turbine market in India to grow at a CAGR of 13.1% according to the cumulative installed capacity over the period 2014-2019.
Covered in this Report
The wind turbine market in India can be segmented on the basis of installation type and geography.
By installation type:
• Onshore
• Offshore
By geography:
• Tamil Nadu
• Maharashtra
• Gujarat
• Rajasthan
• Karnataka
• Others
Technavio's report, Wind Turbine Market in India 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market forecast and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key Vendors
• Gamesa Wind Turbines
• Inox Wind
• Suzlon Energy
• Vestas Wind Systems
• WinWinD
Other Prominent Vendors
• Chiranjeevi Wind Energy
• Enercon
• GE Wind
• Global Wind Power
• Inox Wind
• Kenersys India
• Pioneer Wincon
• RRB Energy
Market Driver
• Growing Energy Demand and Need for Energy Security
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market Challenge
• Low and Inconsistent Generation Capacity
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market Trend
• Increased Government Support
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key Questions Answered in this Report
• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
