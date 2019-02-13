The World Blood Collection Market is growing continuously and expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.47 % from 2019 to 2022

Wise.Guy.

February 13, 2019

About blood collection

Blood collection is the process of collecting blood samples from a donor or patient for performing laboratory diagnostic tests and treating patients



Technavio’s analysts forecast the global blood collection market to grow at a CAGR of 6.47% during the period 2017-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global blood collection market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the retail sale of blood collection products, such as vials, vacuum tubes, needles, lancets, and devices, among end-users such as hospitals and diagnostic centers, blood banks, and others in the Americas; EMEA; and APAC.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Technavio's report, Global Blood Collection Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• BD

• Haemonetics

• Quest Diagnostics

• Thermo Fisher Scientific



Market driver

• Rising aging population

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Lack of trained laboratory personnel

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Increasing cases of cancer

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table Of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Hospitals and diagnostic centers

Blood banks

Others

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Blood collection market in Americas

Blood collection market in EMEA

Blood collection market in APAC

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing cases of cancer

Increase in awareness about blood donation

Advances in blood collection products

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

BD

Haemonetics

Quest Diagnostics

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Other prominent vendors

Continued…….

