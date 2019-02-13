The World Blood Collection Market is growing continuously and expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.47 % from 2019 to 2022
About blood collection
Blood collection is the process of collecting blood samples from a donor or patient for performing laboratory diagnostic tests and treating patients
Technavio’s analysts forecast the global blood collection market to grow at a CAGR of 6.47% during the period 2017-2022.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global blood collection market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the retail sale of blood collection products, such as vials, vacuum tubes, needles, lancets, and devices, among end-users such as hospitals and diagnostic centers, blood banks, and others in the Americas; EMEA; and APAC.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
Technavio's report, Global Blood Collection Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• BD
• Haemonetics
• Quest Diagnostics
• Thermo Fisher Scientific
Market driver
• Rising aging population
Market challenge
• Lack of trained laboratory personnel
Market trend
• Increasing cases of cancer
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table Of Contents:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market ecosystem
Market characteristics
Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
Market definition
Market sizing 2017
Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
Segmentation by end-user
Comparison by end-user
Hospitals and diagnostic centers
Blood banks
Others
Market opportunity by end-user
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
Geographical segmentation
Regional comparison
Blood collection market in Americas
Blood collection market in EMEA
Blood collection market in APAC
Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
Market drivers
Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
Increasing cases of cancer
Increase in awareness about blood donation
Advances in blood collection products
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Overview
Landscape disruption
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
Vendors covered
Vendor classification
Market positioning of vendors
BD
Haemonetics
Quest Diagnostics
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Other prominent vendors
Continued…….
