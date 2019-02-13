Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Global Compounding Pharmacy Market Present Scenario, Growth Ratio and Forecast 2019-2025

About Compounding Pharmacy

In compounding pharmacies, pharmacists prepare medicines by mixing ingredients in the dosage required for each person. Compounding pharmacies are required when the type of medicine required is not available in general pharmacies, the available medicines are not suitable for a person, or the medicine is required in an alternate form.

Technavio’s analysts forecast the global compounding pharmacy market will earn a revenue of about USD 12 billion by 2022.

Covered in this report 
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global compounding pharmacy market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography: 
• Americas 
• APAC 
• EMEA

Technavio's report, Global Compounding Pharmacy Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors 
• Fagron 
• B. Braun Melsungen 
• Fresenius 
• Wedgewood Pharmacy 
• Dougherty's Pharmacy 
• Village Compounding Pharmacy

Market driver 
• Increase in healthcare and pharmaceutical spending 
Market challenge 
• Non-availability of insurance 
Market trend 
• Increasing prevalence of hormonal imbalance 
Key questions answered in this report 
• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be? 
• What are the key market trends? 
• What is driving this market? 
• What are the challenges to market growth? 
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table Of Contents:                                                                                                                          

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT 
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE 
• Market ecosystem 
• Market characteristics 
• Market segmentation analysis 
PART 05: MARKET SIZING 
• Market definition 
• Market sizing 2017 
• Market size and forecast 2017-2022 
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS 
• Bargaining power of buyers 
• Bargaining power of suppliers 
• Threat of new entrants 
• Threat of substitutes 
• Threat of rivalry 
• Market condition 
PART 07: SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT 
• Overview 
• Comparison by product 
• Oral medications 
• Topical medications 
• Parenteral medications 
• Other medications 
• Market opportunity by product 
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE 
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE 
• Geographical segmentation 
• Regional comparison 
• Americas 
• EMEA 
• APAC 
• Market opportunity 
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK 
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES 
• Market drivers 
• Market challenges 
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS 
• Increasing prevalence of hormonal imbalance 
• Implementation of compounding policy priorities plan 
• Increase in number of overweight and obese people 
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE 
• Overview 
• Landscape disruption 
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS 
• Vendors covered 
• Vendor classification 
• Market positioning of vendors 
• Fagron 
• B. Braun Melsungen 
• Fresenius 
• Wedgewood Pharmacy 
• Dougherty's Pharmacy 
• Village Compounding Pharmacy 
• Other prominent vendors 

