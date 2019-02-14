Everdora Williams of Fairy Dust Card Readings to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

NAPLES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sometime we need a fresh perspective on life or a way of solving a particular situation that may totally frustrate or overwhelm us. Tarot cards can shed light on complex issues, suggest changes coming our way, and guide us in the direction that will help us make the most appropriate decisions. Thanks to one particularly gifted woman’s exceptional psychic abilities people are acquiring a deeper understanding about their own life purpose.

“I was undergoing my own journey dealing with numerous challenges,” says Everdora. “When I realized I possessed an extraordinary talent for reading Tarot cards I wholeheartedly embraced it and it has become my life’s passion.”

For Everdora it all began when her mother woefully passed away in 1976 when she was a young woman. She began having vivid dreams and would receive powerful messages from her mother. Feeling intrigued by her own intuition and perception, she taught herself to read Tarot cards and began doing readings for friends and family. Encouraged by her loved ones who were blown away by her accuracy she began doing readings for the public and her long list of clients have grown substantially.

“Most people who seek me out are particularly inquisitive about their love lives, careers, and financial concerns,” says Everdora “Because I put my heart and soul into every reading I provide them with counseling as well which they very much appreciate how much I genuinely care for their well-being.”

Everdora particularly advises her clients seeking answers about their partners to consider long and hard before they actually decide to leave a relationship. Many people for instance believe their significant other is cheating on them because they work long hours at the office and that’s not always the case. When a partner is this conscientious it is a positive sign of sincerity and how they are doing their best to put food on the table so why not appreciate what you have?

“Usually your own insecurities can sabotage a relationship and you will end up pushing away a person of noble character that is worth hanging onto and appreciating,” says Everdora.

Everdora feels overjoyed that she is helping to heal so many people. With so much sadness and despair in the world her hope is that through her work people will find joy in their lives and make the right choices. Although she credits the universe for helping her share her gifts she feels encouraged and hopeful that with her help the world will become a heathier place to live.

“Every single one of us are subjected to negative thoughts and we have to learn how to control these negative feelings and feel love for one another,” says Everdora. “Anger is a natural response but if you are feeling too much of it you are in a negative place. Instead, if you can train your mind to project love to the world and we always need more kindness and love.”

CUTV News Radio will feature Everdora Williams in an interview with Doug Lewellyn on Monday February 18th at 2 pm EST.

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information about our guest, please visit https://fairydustcardreadings.com/



