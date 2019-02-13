Waterborne Coatings 2019 Global Market Demand, Growth Opportunities and Top Key Players Analysis Report

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Report On -“Waterborne Coatings Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2019 - 2025”

Waterborne Coatings Market 2019

Waterborne coating is a general term used to describe any surface coating or finish that uses water as a solvent to disperse the resin added to it to create the coating.

Uneven enforcement of existing government environmental regulations, availability of cheaper substitutes, sensitivity of waterborne coatings, which reduces the performance of waterborne coatings, are restraining the growth of the waterborne coatings market.

The global Waterborne Coatings market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Waterborne Coatings volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Waterborne Coatings market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BASF

Akzonobel

PPG Industries

RPM International

The Sherwin-Williams

The Valspar

Axalta Coating Systems

Nippon Paint

Kansai Paint

Tikkurila

Berger Paints India



Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Acrylic

Polyester

Alkyd

Epoxy

Polyurethane

PTFE

PVDF

PVDC

Others

Segment by Application

Architectural

Automotive

General Industrial

Protective

Wood

Marine

Packaging

Coil

Others



