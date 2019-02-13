Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Antennas Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2024

Executive Summary

Electronic Article Surveillance Antennas market research report provides the latest industry data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving revenue growth and profitability. The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry analysis of the key factors influencing the market. The report includes the forecasts, analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Players.

The Players Mentioned in our report 
Checkpoint Systems 
Tyco Retail Solutions 
Nedap 
Hangzhou Century 
Agon Systems 
Gunnebo Gateway 
Amersec 
Universal Surveillance Systems

Global Electronic Article Surveillance Antennas Market: Product Segment Analysis 
AM Antennas 
RF Antennas 
Others

Global Electronic Article Surveillance Antennas Market: Application Segment Analysis 
Apparel and Fashion Accessories 
Cosmetics and Pharmaceuticals 
Supermarket and Large Grocery Stores 
Others

Global Electronic Article Surveillance Antennas Market: Regional Segment Analysis 
North America 
Europe 
China 
Asia-Pacific (Ex China) 
Other

Table of Content-Key Points Covered

Chapter 1 About the Electronic Article Surveillance Antennas Industry 1 
    1.1 Industry Definition 1 
    1.2 Main Market Activities 2 
    1.3 Industry at a Glance 2 
Chapter 2 World Market Competition Landscape 4 
    2.1 Electronic Article Surveillance Antennas Markets by regions 4 
      2.1.1 North America 4 
      2.1.2 Europe 5 
      2.1.3 China 6 
      2.1.4 Asia-Pacific (Ex China) 7 
    2.2 World Electronic Article Surveillance Antennas Market by Types 7 
    2.3 World Electronic Article Surveillance Antennas Market by Applications 9 
    2.4 World Electronic Article Surveillance Antennas Market Analysis 12 
      2.4.1 World Electronic Article Surveillance Antennas Market Revenue, Production Value and Growth Rate 2014-2019E 12 
      2.4.2 World Electronic Article Surveillance Antennas Market Consumption and Growth rate 2014-2019E 14 
      2.4.3 World Electronic Article Surveillance Antennas Market Price, Ex-factory Price Analysis 2014-2019E 15 
Chapter 3 World Electronic Article Surveillance Antennas Market share 17 
    3.1 World Production Value Market share by Major Players 17 
    3.2 World Production Market share by Major Players 19 
    3.3 Major Regions Market share by Consumption in 2014-2019E 21 
    3.4 Major Regions Market share By Revenue in 2014-2019E 23 
Chapter 4 Related Products Market Analysis and Production Cost Structure of Electronic Article Surveillance Antennas 25 
    4.1 Related Products Market Analysis 25 
    4.2 Production Cost Structure 29 
      4.2.1 Raw Materials 29 
      4.2.2 Labor Cost 29 
      4.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses 29 

Continued….

