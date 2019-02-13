Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Global Sports Protective Equipment Market 2019 Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation, Analysis & Forecast To 2024

PUNE, MAHRASHTRA, INDIA, February 13, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World Sports Protective Equipment Market

Executive Summary

Sports Protective Equipment market research report provides the latest industry data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving revenue growth and profitability. The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry analysis of the key factors influencing the market. The report includes the forecasts, analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Players.

The Players Mentioned in our report 
Nike 
Adidas 
VF Corp 
Asics 
New Balance 
Skechers 
Wolverine Worldwide 
Under Armour 
Mizuno 
Puma 
Lotto Sport 
DIADORA 
Columbia 
Vibram 
UMBRO 
CAN·TORP 
K-Swiss 
Anta 
Lining 
Peak 
Xtep 
Kappa 
Erke 
361 
McDavid 
Shock Doctor 
Mueller 
NuttyBuddy 
Champion Sports 
Supreme Athletic Wear 
Franklin Sports

Global Sports Protective Equipment Market: Product Segment Analysis 
Protective Supporters 
Protective Cups 
Apparel 
Footwear 
Helmets 
Protective eyewear 
Face protection and mouth guards 
Pads, Guards and straps 
Others 
Global Sports Protective Equipment Market: Regional Segment Analysis 
USA 
Europe 
China 
Asia (Ex China)

Table of Content-Key Points Covered

Chapter 1 About the Sports Protective Equipment Industry 1 
    1.1 Industry Definition and Types 1 
      1.1.1 Protective Supporters 4 
      1.1.2 Protective Cups 4 
      1.1.4 Apparel 4 
      1.1.5 Footwear 4 
      1.1.6 Helmets 4 
      1.1.7 Protective eyewear 4 
      1.1.8 Face protection and mouth guards 4 
      1.1.9 Pads, Guards and straps 4 
    1.2 Main Market Activities 4 
    1.3 Industry at a Glance 6 
Chapter 2 World Market Competition Landscape 7 
    2.1 Sports Protective Equipment Markets by regions 7 
      2.1.1 USA 7 
USA Sports Protective Equipment Market Sales Value and Growth Rate 7 
      2.1.2 Europe 9 
Europe Sports Protective Equipment Market Sales Value and Growth Rate 9 
      2.1.3 China 11 
China Sports Protective Equipment Market Sales Value and Growth Rate 11 
      2.1.4 Asia (Ex China) 13 
Asia (Ex China) Sports Protective Equipment Market Sales Value and Growth Rate 13 
    2.2 World Sports Protective Equipment Market by Types 15 
Protective Supporters 15 
Protective Cups 15 
Apparel 15 
Footwear 15 
Helmets 15 
Protective eyewear 15 
Face protection and mouth guards 15 
Pads, Guards and straps 15 
    2.3 World Sports Protective Equipment Market Analysis 17 
      2.3.1 World Sports Protective Equipment Market Sales Value and Growth Rate 2014-2019 17 
      2.3.2 World Sports Protective Equipment Market Consumption and Growth rate 2014-2019 18 
      2.3.3 World Sports Protective Equipment Market Price Analysis 2014-2019 18 
Chapter 3 World Sports Protective Equipment Market share 19 
    3.1 World Sales Market share by Major Players 19 
    3.2 World Sales Value Market share by Major Players 23 
    3.3 Major Regions Sports Protective Equipment Market share by Sales 2014-2019 28 
    3.4 Major Regions Sports Protective Equipment Market share By Sales Value (M USD) 2014-2019 30 
    3.5 Sales Value (M USD) and Market share By Types 2014-2019 32 
Chapter 4 Supply Chain 34 
    4.1 Industry Supply chain Analysis 34 
    4.2 Raw material Market analysis 34 
    4.3 Manufacturing Equipment Suppliers Analysis 37 
    4.4 Production Process Analysis 40 
      4.4.1 Sports Protective Apparel 40 
      4.4.2 Sports Protective Footwear 43 
    4.5 Production Cost Structure Benchmarks 44 
      4.5.1 USA Labor Cost Analysis 46 
      4.5.2 Europe Labor Costs Analysis 48 
      4.5.3 APAC Labor Costs Analysis 50 
      4.5.4 Other Costs Analysis 52 
          4.5.4.1 USA Other Cost Analysis 52 
          4.5.4.2 Europe Other Cost Analysis 54 
          4.5.4.3 China Other Cost Analysis 55 

Continued….

