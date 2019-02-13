Household Textile Market 2019 Global Analysis, Share, Trend ,Opportunities And Forecast To 2024

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 13, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World Household Textile Market

Executive Summary

Household textile market research report provides the latest industry data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving revenue growth and profitability. The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry analysis of the key factors influencing the market. The report includes the forecasts, analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Players.

The Players Mentioned in our report

Shaw Industries

Mohawk

Welspun India Ltd

Springs Global

Sunvim

Luolai Home Textile

Ralph Lauren Corporation

Fuanna

Shuixing Home Textile

Mendale Home Textile

Loftex

American Textile

Evezary

Shandong Weiqiao

Beyond Home Textile

Zucchi

GHCL

Veken Elite

Violet Home Textile

Sheridan

WestPoint Home

Franco Manufacturing

Yunus

Lucky Textile

Tevel

Dohia

Global Household textile Market: Product Segment Analysis

Bedding

Curtain & Blind

Carpet

Towel

Kitchen Linen

Others

Global Household textile Market: Application Segment Analysis

Family Used

Commercial Used

Others

Global Household textile Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

Europe

China

India

Japan

SEA

