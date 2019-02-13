Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Household Textile Market 2019 Global Analysis, Share, Trend ,Opportunities And Forecast To 2024

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 13, 2019

Executive Summary

Household textile market research report provides the latest industry data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving revenue growth and profitability. The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry analysis of the key factors influencing the market. The report includes the forecasts, analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Players.

The Players Mentioned in our report 
Shaw Industries 
Mohawk 
Welspun India Ltd 
Springs Global 
Sunvim 
Luolai Home Textile 
Ralph Lauren Corporation 
Fuanna 
Shuixing Home Textile 
Mendale Home Textile 
Loftex 
American Textile 
Evezary 
Shandong Weiqiao 
Beyond Home Textile 
Zucchi 
GHCL 
Veken Elite 
Violet Home Textile 
Sheridan 
WestPoint Home 
Franco Manufacturing 
Yunus 
Lucky Textile 
Tevel 
Dohia

Global Household textile Market: Product Segment Analysis 
Bedding 
Curtain & Blind 
Carpet 
Towel 
Kitchen Linen 
Others 
Global Household textile Market: Application Segment Analysis 
Family Used 
Commercial Used 
Others 
Global Household textile Market: Regional Segment Analysis 
North America 
Europe 
China 
India 
Japan 
SEA

Table of Content -Key Points Covered
Chapter 1 About the Household textile Industry 1 
    1.1 Industry Definition and Types 1 
      1.2.1 Bedding 4 
      1.2.2 Curtain & Blind 5 
      1.2.3 Carpet 6 
      1.2.4 Towel 7 
      1.2.5 Kitchen Linen 8 
      1.2.6 Blanket 9 
    1.2 Main Market Activities 9 
    1.3 Similar Industries 13 
    1.4 Industry at a Glance 13 
Chapter 2 World Market Competition Landscape 14 
    2.1 Household textile Markets by regions 14 
      2.1.1 North America 14 
North America Market Size and Growth Rate 14 
Market overview 16 
North America Major Players Consumption Value Market Share in 2018 16 
      2.1.2 Europe 17 
Europe Market Size and Growth Rate 17 
Market overview 18 
Europe Major Players Consumption Value Market Share in 2018 18 
      2.1.3 China 19 
China Market Size and Growth Rate 19 
Market overview 20 
China Major Players Consumption Value Market Share in 2018 20 
      2.1.4 India 22 
India Market Size and Growth Rate 22 
Market overview 23 
      2.1.5 Japan 24 
Japan Market Size and Growth Rate 24 
Market overview 24 
      2.1.6 South East Asia 25 
South East Asia Market Size and Growth Rate 25 
Market overview 26 
    2.2 World Household textile Market by Types 27 
Bedding 27 
Curtain & Blind 27 
Carpet 27 
Towel 27 
Kitchen Linen 27 
    2.3 World Household textile Market by Applications 28 
Family Used 28 
Commercial Used 28 
    2.4 World Household textile Market Analysis 29 
Chapter 3 World Household textile Market share 30 
    3.1 World Production Revenue Market share by Major Players 30 
    3.2 Major Regions Market share By Production Revenue (M USD) in 2018, Through 2024 32 
    3.3 Major Regions Market share by Consumption Value (M USD) 2014-2018 34 
    3.4 Consumption Value (M USD) and Market share By Types in 2018, Through 2024 36 
Chapter 4 Supply Chain 37 
    4.1 Industry Supply chain Analysis 37 
    4.2 Raw material Market analysis 37 
    4.3 Manufacturing Equipment Suppliers Analysis 40 
    4.4 Production Process Analysis 41 
    4.5 Production Cost Structure Benchmarks 41 

Continued…..

