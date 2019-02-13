Food and Drink Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Growth and Revenue Report & Forecast 2025
Food is any substance consumed to provide nutritional support for the body. It is usually of plant or animal origin, and contains essential nutrients, such as fats, proteins, vitamins, or minerals. The substance is ingested by an organism and assimilated by the organism's cells to provide energy, maintain life, or stimulate growth. Drinks, or beverages, are liquids intended for human consumption. In addition to basic needs, beverages form part of the culture of human society. Although all beverages, including juice, soft drinks, and carbonated drinks, have some form of water in them, water itself is often not classified as a beverage, and the word beverage has been recurrently defined as not referring to water.
In this report, all the data of food and drink market concluded Bread & Cereal,Fruits & Vegetable ,Fish Products,Meat Products,Dairy Products,Oils & Fats,Beer & Wine,Soft Drinks and Others(Snacks, Candy, Chocolate, Prepared meals, Grain mills and starch products, etc)
With a rapidly increasing population that currently stands at about 170 million, Nigeria possesses a potentially dynamic consumer story. Rising spending power of the middle class will boost the food and drink industry.
Nigeria produces a number of key agricultural crops locally and is the world’s fourth largest cocoa grower. Per capita food consumption is expected to grow strongly over the coming years. Investment into the highly underdeveloped mass grocery retail industry will increase. The wealthiest Nigerians will continue to fill their baskets with the most expensive goods.
Beverage companies will continue to invest in diversification away from carbonated beverages and into healthier sub-sectors. Private equity companies will take a greater interest in emerging market consumer assets. Companies with strong Emerging Market exposure will continue to outperform. Multinationals will increasingly pursue frontier market investments. Despite encouraging growth, per capita soft and alcoholic drinks consumption remains low.
In 2018, the global Food and Drink market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Food and Drink status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Food and Drink development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Friesland Wamco
Dangote Group
Nigerian Breweries
Coca Cola
Guinness
Nestle Nigeria
Unilever Nigeria
PZ Cussons
CHI Limited
UAC Foods
Cadbury Nigeria
SevenUp Bottling
SABMiller
Honeywell Flour Mills
De-United Foods
Promasidor
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Bread & Cereal
Fruits & Vegetable
Fish Products
Meat Products
Dairy Products
Oils & Fats
Beer & Wine
Soft Drinks
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Supermarkets
Traditional Markets
Conveniece Stores
Online Sales
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
