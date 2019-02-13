Cannabisnews Golden Developing Solutions, Inc. (OTC PINK: $DVLP) Launched Its “Where’s CBD” Consumer Portal

Golden Developing Solutions, Inc. (OTCPINK:$DVLP) Launched Its “Where’s CBD” Consumer Portal and Launches Supercritical CO2 CBD Extraction Facility in Colorado

Golden Developing Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DVLP)

Buy right and hold tight.” — -John Bogle

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- UndergroundStocks.com, an elite wall street independent small cap media group with a history of bringing lucrative opportunities, updates on Golden Developing Solutions, Inc. (OTC PINK: DVLP).“WheresCBD”WheresCBD is a CBD consumer portal, this portal could achieve powerful success. According to a new estimate from cannabis industry analysts at the Brightfield Group, the hemp-CBD market alone could hit $22 billion by 2022. “WheresCBD” portal will include the full spectrum of CBD products, including Hemp Oil, CBD for beauty, Vapes, CBD for pets, tinctures, gummies, and all other current formulations on the market. The portal will be a truly comprehensive resource for CBD products, including location services, price comparisons, product comparisons, and an extensive list of additional services to empower consumers and distributors. The portal is set to revolutionize the CBD world.The Company has a history of developing unique portals for CBD consumers, they already created this major portal “WheresWeed” , which is on pace to drive $2.5M in sales for 2019.Supercritical CO2 CBD Extraction Facility in ColoradoCannabis companies extracting CBD oil Amphenol Corporation (APH), Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB), Canopy Growth Corporation (WEED.TO), CV Sciences, Inc. (CVSI) and now joining the CBD extraction party is Golden Developing Solutions, Inc. (DVLP) . The company (DVLP), announced significant progress toward the establishment of its new high-capacity CBD extraction and production facility in Colorado, including an approaching equipment order for a best-in-class supercritical CO2 extraction system (rather than an ethanol-based system) to drive the highest purity levels in end production. Management expects the facility to be fully operational by Summer 2019.Company CEO stated, “We have already put in place the pieces to verticalize the CBD boom in-house,” continued Mr. Triant. “We are about to launch our WheresCBD.com platform, which builds off our industry-leading WheresWeed.com platform. That will drive a network effect for the distribution footprint, which is the number one issue for CBD producers. We will already have that piece of the puzzle in place by the time we are churning out top-tier 99% pure CBD from our facility.”DVLP Undervalued StockThis undervalued Cannabis stock should be in everyone’s watchlist. DVLP’s current share structure is the following: AS 775,000,000 million, OS 543,842,571 million. The market cap at the time of writing was $9,201,816.DVLP is one of those thinly traded stocks that could explode on low volume and once this cheetah takes off there’s no stopping it.About UndergroundStocks.comUndergroundstocks.com is an elite wall street independent small cap media group with a history of bringing lucrative opportunities. We are well known for discovering undervalued companies and bringing them to the attention of the investment community.All information contained herein as well as on the Undergroundstocks.com website is obtained from sources believed to be reliable but not guaranteed to be accurate or all-inclusive. All material is for informational purposes only, is only the opinion of Undergroundstocks.com and should not be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell securities. The information may include certain forward-looking statements, which may be affected by unforeseen circumstances and/or certain risks. Undergroundstocks.com and its associates may have a position either long or short in any company mentioned herein. Please consult an investment professional before investing in anything viewed within this article or any other portion of Undergroundstocks.com.Source:UnderGroundStocksUndergroundstocks.comEduardo PerezAdmin@Undergroundstocks.com



