Estala Skin Care Announces Sale on Products in Their Popular Acne-Stop Skin Care Line

Estala Skin Care is pleased to announce a sale on selected products in their Acne-Stop Skin Care Line.

SEMINOLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the American Academy of Dermatology, acne is the most common skin condition in the United States, affecting 50 million Americans. Although acne usually begins in puberty and strikes mainly teenagers and young adults, this embarrassing condition can occur at any stage of life. And acne has been increasingly affecting adults, with up to 14% of women suffering some form of this condition.

Estala has a line of products that can help these sufferers by treating acne in a thorough and natural way. As with all products available from Estala Skin Care, these acne care products are freshly made, and compounded with pharmaceutical grade ingredients.

The acne-stop products were all inspired by the vision of the company’s founder and developed and created by doctors and pharmacists to improve skin conditions that do not respond well to other treatments.

None of the Acne-Stop products, or any other part of the Estala Skin Care line has been tested on animals – all products are cruelty-free.

Estala’s acne-fighting product line attacks acne from two sides, delivering two different paths to clear skin. These skin care products include both salicylic acid and benzoyl peroxide, two frequently used acne-fighting ingredients. Salicylic acid helps to exfoliate the skin and remove buildup while benzoyl peroxide kills bacteria that causes acne. Along with salicylic acid and benzoyl peroxide, these products include retinol to promote cell turnover, unclog pores, and reduce dark spots caused by acne.

Acne Stop Facial Cleanser

This acne face wash gently removes excess oil and leaves your face feeling clean and refreshed. This effective treatment combines three ingredients, Niacinamide, Salicylic Acid and Lipoic Acid.

Acne Stop Cream & Gel

This effective treatment combines three ingredients, Niacinamide, Salicylic Acid and Lipoic Acid which act together to help reduce excess oil and inflammation, reduce discoloration and swelling, unclog pores, break down whiteheads and blackheads, promote exfoliation and shrink pore size. It’s especially effective on oily skin, due to the drying properties of salicylic acid.

Lighten-Up PM Cream

Contains Benzoyl Peroxide to fight acne-causing bacteria and help reduce breakouts, and Retinyl Palmitate (Retinol) to promote turnover of dead skin cells and increase the production of new cells, and may help to reduce dark pigmentation often associated with blemishes.

Acne-Stop Facial Mask

This Acne-Stop Facial Mask leaves skin feeling fresh, hydrated, and smooth. The secret ingredient to this acne-fighting product is bentonite, a healing clay mineral. Bentonite helps to absorb oil, draw out toxins, and unclog and shrink pores instantly, helping to prevent stubborn acne breakouts. Benzoyl peroxide kills acne-causing bacteria to get rid of breakouts and prevent more from starting. Because of the oil-absorbing properties of this anti-acne face mask, we recommend this product for people with oily skin.

These wonderful Acne-Stop Products are now on sale. Visit https://EstalaSkinCare.com for more information and to discover which of these products is best for your type of skin.

Founder of Estala Skin Care, Esta, was involved in a serious car accident in 1987. For 30 years, she underwent numerous surgeries to repair damage, which understandably left her facial skin scarred and in an overall poor state. She tried different creams and lotions in an attempt to improve her skin’s quality but nothing had the impact she was looking to achieve. She then came upon some very unique products that were compounded in a pharmacy specifically for her skin. As she used these products, her skin finally began to heal properly. The products began to restore a more youthful appearance. She wanted others to be able to experience the benefits these wonderful products offer…. and so the Estala Skin Care line was created.

For more information on Estala Skin Care products, please visit https://estalaskincare.com/



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.