Ideagen in strategic partnership to enhance its Customer Success programme

The UK-headquartered software firm will work closely with Natero to increase customer satisfaction, adoption and health via a new software system

This is an exciting move by Ideagen and one that will enable us to provide our clients with a best-in-class service while being able to analyse live, up-to-the minute customer health data.” — Mark Fuller, Head of Customer Success

NOTTINGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM, February 13, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UK software firm, Ideagen, has entered into a strategic partnership as it looks to enhance its ‘Customer Success’ programme for its expanding client base.

The Nottingham-based Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) leader will work with Natero, a leading, global provider of customer success software.

Ideagen will adopt Natero’s dedicated customer success management application to provide it with live and accurate intelligence, predictive analytics and workflow management.

Mark Fuller, Ideagen’s Head of Customer Success, is excited by the partnership with Natero, which will provide Ideagen with a central view of customer health and trends.

He said: “We are delighted to be working with Natero, an innovative and knowledgeable leader in the global customer success software arena.

“This is an exciting move by Ideagen and one that will enable us to provide our clients with a best-in-class service while being able to analyse live, up-to-the minute customer health data.

“Working with Natero will provide us with a Customer Success Management platform which will plug into our existing software suite and, through automation, allow us to focus on improving customer outcomes, onboarding, adoption, time to value and health.”

Ideagen currently has over 4,700 customers globally using its suite of GRC software, but that figure will expand due to the company’s strategic ‘buy-and-build’ acquisition strategy.

Mr. Fuller continued: “As we are a rapidly growing software company with an ever-expanding client base and increasing global footprint, it becomes increasingly important to be able to nurture and support our existing clients as we scale.

“For example, following an acquisition we need to be able to quickly establish an accurate picture of health for new customers joining the Ideagen community.

“This project is about aggregating what we know about customers within Natero, enabling us to understand customer health to provide a better all-round proactive service for our global customer base. Providing staff with a single central view of customer health is a vital mechanism so they can truly understand how their own role directly contributes to customer success.”

Customer success is a relatively new concept but is becoming an increasingly business critical function as organisations look to enhance knowledge of performance and health.

Ideagen launched its Customer Success function in 2017 and the implementation of Natero’s system is the latest development in that ambitious project.

Natero is a next generation Customer Success platform that helps B2B software companies reduce churn, increase user adoption, and maximise customer lifetime value (CLV).

Craig Soules, Founder and CEO of Natero, said: “We are looking forward to working with Ideagen, which is one of the most ambitious and rapidly growing technology firms in the world.

“Ideagen and Natero share the same fundamental beliefs in that the success of the client is of paramount importance to the success of the business. We are absolutely delighted that Ideagen has chosen to work with Natero and we look forward to playing an important part in its Customer Success programme.”

John Kelly, VP of EMEA for Natero, said: “It is great to partner with such a forward-thinking and customer-centric organisation in the form of Ideagen.

“This project is especially exciting because it combines cutting-edge Natero technology with our Customer Success training services to amplify and accelerate value.”

Earlier this month, Natero acquired Irish firm, CustomerLink, for an undisclosed sum. The acquisition strengthened Natero’s presence in Europe and created high-skilled jobs in sales, customer success and software engineering.

PICTURE CAPTION: (From left to right) John Kelly, VP of EMEA for Natero; Marta Hidouk, Natero’s Customer Success Manager; Sarah Dimond, Customer Success Manager for Ideagen; and Mark Fuller, Head of Customer Success for Ideagen announce the strategic partnership.

NOTES TO EDITORS:

About Ideagen

Ideagen is a UK-headquartered, global technology company quoted on the London Stock Exchange AIM market (Ticker: IDEA.L).

The Group provides software and services to organisations operating within highly regulated industries such as aviation, banking and finance and life science, healthcare and manufacturing with its main operational premises spread throughout the UK, EU, US, Middle East and SE Asia.

With an excellent portfolio of software products including Q-Pulse, Coruson, Pentana Audit, Pentana Performance and PleaseReview, Ideagen helps its clients reduce costs, improve operational efficiency, strengthen compliance and oversight and anticipate and manage every detail of risk.

Currently, more than 4,700 organisations use Ideagen's products including seven of the top 10 UK accounting firms, all of the top aerospace and defence companies and 75% of the world's leading pharmaceutical firms.

Ideagen's diverse and varied customer base includes many well-known, global brands such as British Airways, Aggreko, BAE, Ryanair, US Navy, KLM, BBVA, Bank of New York, Commerzbank, Meggitt, Heineken, Johnson Matthey, Haeco Group and European Central Bank. As well as this, Ideagen counts 180 hospitals across the UK and US amongst its client base.

Ideagen directly employs more than 420 members of staff and touches every continent globally.

What sets Ideagen apart?

• Ownership - UK AIM public listed company - Ideagen PLC - IDEA

• Accreditations - ISO 9001:2015; 14001 & 27001 certified

• Employees - Over 420 employees and a global Partner Network

• Customers - 4,700 companies using the Ideagen suite of products globally

• Support - Based in the UK, US and Asia, we provide 24/7 support

• 1993 - Year of formation

About Natero

Natero® is the new standard in Customer Success software for B2B SaaS companies. Founded by veterans of big data and distributed systems, Natero enables Customer Success teams to reduce churn, increase expansion, and maximize customer lifetime value. The company has received backing from Merus Capital, Salesforce Ventures, Y Combinator, and Andreessen Horowitz Seed.

For more information, visit: www.natero.com



