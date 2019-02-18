Martin Lawrence Galleries Springs into Auction Season with an Unparalleled Showcase of Fine Art

Nation’s Premier Network of Fine Art Galleries to Hold Live Events in San Francisco, CA,(3/16) Schaumburg, IL (3/29) and New Orleans, LA (3/31)

A simple line painted with the brush can lead to freedman and happiness” — Joan Miró

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, February 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nation’s Premier Network of Fine Art Galleries to Hold Live Events in San Francisco, CA (3/16), Schaumburg, IL (3/29) and New Orleans, LA (3/31), with Participation at all Nine Showcases Across the Country. Martin Lawrence Galleries (MLG), whose nine locations from New York to California specialize in offering collectors unique paintings, drawings, sculpture, and limited-edition graphics, once again celebrates Spring with a spectacular auction showcasing the work of over 30 of the world’s finest 20th and 21st-century masters.Live events will be held in San Francisco at The Westin St. Francis on Saturday, March 16, 2019, in Schaumburg, Ill at the Meridian Banquet and Conference Center on Friday, March 29th, 2019, and in New Orleans at the Westin Canal Place on Sunday, March 31, 2019. In addition, each of MLG’s nine galleries is already offering masterworks at fantastic pre-auction values well below everyday retail price. To capture the best values, collectors are encouraged to contact a Martin Lawrence Gallery consultant TODAY by phone or email. The complete auction may be viewed online at http://bit.ly/Spring_2019_Auction Highlights: The clear vision of Marc Kostabi, Sublime Coexistence, oil on canvas, Pablo Picasso’s creative genius is defined with Portrait of Jacqueline as Carmen (B.1095), linocut, Takashi Murakami, Kansei Skulls, hand-signed offset lithograph with cold stamp, set sail with Kerry Hallam, North End Lake Michigan, acrylic on nautical chart. http://bit.ly/Auction_Artwork As always, all MLG works are offered in pristine condition with the guarantee of authenticity.Over the years, MLG has continued to expand its offerings, providing both first time and long-term collectors with a unique opportunity to add an eclectic blend of Impressionist, Modern, Post-War and Contemporary art to their collections. MLG’s auction season is a fantastic opportunity to acquire from an unprecedented array of fine art. Including Iconic Haring, supersonic pop by Muniz, Rauschenberg, Warhol, and Lichtenstein, romantic Chagall, bronze sculptures by the elegant and legendary father of Art Deco, Erté; abstract landscapes from Kerry Hallam, the unique visual repartee of Robert Deyber, and so much more. http://bit.ly/Auction_Artwork Over the past 40 years, MLG has proudly published works by Andy Warhol, Keith Haring, Erté, Kondakova, Bertho, Hallam, among others, and has worked directly with the Chagall and Francis estates to acquire significant collections of original and unique works.In addition, MLG has distinguished itself with the many loans of its masterworks to world-renowned museums and public institutions around the globe. Most recently these include Magritte's La decouverte de feu to Musée Magritte's Magritte-Broodthaers & Contemporary Art. David Hockney's Outpost Drive to the acclaimed retrospective of Hockney's work at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Alexander Calder’s magnificent Janey Waney at Jardin des Tuileries, Paris France: two KourPour paintings to the Tokyo Metropolitan Teien Art Museum's Decoration Never Dies Anyway and Yasumasa Morimura’s Singing Flowers to the current exhibit at the New York Japan Society-Yasuma Morimura: Ego Obscura.#warhol #davidhockney #magritte #alexandercalder #louvre #MOMA #Spring2019Auction #Auction #FineArt #FineArtAuction #MLG #MLGSanFrancisco #MLGChicago #MLGNewOrleans #keithharing #Jardindestuileries #NewYork #Paris #London #CaliforniaRESERVE YOUR PLACE AT THE LIVE AUCTION LOCATIONSSan FranciscoSaturday, March 16, 2019Preview 6:30 pm Live Auction starts at 8:00 pmThe Westin St. FrancisCalifornia East and West Ballrooms335 Powell StreetRSVP (415) 956-0345ChicagoFriday, March 29, 2019Preview 6:30 pm Live Auction starts at 8:00 pmMeridian Conference CenterBanquet Room1701 Algonquin Road, Rolling MeadowsRSVP (630) 954-3033New OrleansSunday, March 31, 2019Preview 12:30 pm Live Auction starts at 2:00 pmThe Westin New Orleans Canal PlaceGrand Ballroom100 Iberville Street, New OrleansRSVP (504) 299-9055View the auctions online at http://bit.ly/Auction_Artwork_PR



