TCARE welcomes former Senior Optum Executive to Board of Directors

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- TCARE, Inc. is excited to announce that it has appointed a new member to their board of directors. Bikram Bakshi, former CEO of Optum Government and Optum International at UnitedHealth Group (UHG), will be joining the founders of TCARE as the first independent board member. Bikram is widely recognized for his leadership during the successful turnaround of healthcare.gov, the health insurance marketplace established under the Affordable Care Act.Prior to his leadership roles at UHG/Optum, Bikram was President & CEO of QSSI, a privately held health technology focused company. Under his leadership from Jan 2006 - Sep 2012, QSSI achieved over 10x growth in annual revenues, managed a workforce of over 1,000 and was acquired by UHG/Optum in Sep 2012. Bikram was subsequently appointed as a member of the Executive Leadership Team at UHG and a member of the Office of CEO for Optum.Given Bakshi’s leadership, technical, and innovative positions in various health/tech roles, his transition onto the board has been seamless. “To be on the board of directors at TCARE is especially exciting because of its unique caregiver support platform that can align incentives across caregivers, care recipients, payers and providers. In addition, there is significant value in the data being collected and predictive models being enabled by the TCARE platform” says Bakshi. “The future applications of TCARE, across various customer segments both in the US and globally, demonstrate that TCARE is in a position to very positively impact the quality and cost of long-term care.”10,000 baby boomers are turning 65 each day and living longer, and current Long-Term Care (LTC) solutions are significantly underprepared to handle this influx. Family caregivers are expected to be one of our most important assets in the coming years. TCARE® is the only evidence-based family caregiver support program in the country recognized by the U.S. Administration on Community Living. The system has been proven to reduce caregiver stress and clinical depression, delay or prevent out-of-home placement of the care recipient, and reduce hospital stays and readmissions “Bikram’s strategic vision for the LTC market is completely aligned with the future direction of TCARE.” says Ali, CEO of TCARE. “We’re excited to have his knowledge and passion onboard.”About TCARETCARE is an award-winning, evidence-based family caregiver support solution that uses precision targeting & mapping of resources to reduce family caregiver burnout.tailoredcare.com | info@tailoredcare.com



