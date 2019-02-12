An auction packed with art glass and many other beautiful objects in many genres will be held March 9th by Woody Auction

Oil on canvas painting by Eugene Remy Maes (Belgian. 1849-1931), titled Chickens (early 1900s) and depicting a rooster, five hens, chicks, a sparrow and a salt glaze jug, 47 inches by 53 inches (framed). Wave Crest plaques from the collection of Don and Carrol Lyle will be led by this magnificent round example, having an Indian Chief portrait with beaded enamel highlights and set in a gilt metal frame. Signed Galle French cameo marquetry vase, 10 ¾ inches tall, having a green fire polished background with carved floral design and four marquetry lavender blossoms. Original Tiffany “Whirling Leaves” table lamp, 25 ½ inches tall, with three-light electrified lamp base and lovely green slag panels with autumn colored leaf highlights. Victorian walnut half tester bed, 106 inches by 86 inches by 62 inches, having a white silk and walnut canopy with elaborate scrollwork and beautiful burl highlights.

DOUGLASS, KS, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- An auction bursting with many beautiful items, to include Tiffany lamps, Wave Crest plaques, French cameo glass, Galle Faience pottery, brides baskets, American Brilliant Cut Glass art glass , bronzes, French marble statues, fine furniture and more is planned for Saturday, March 9th by Woody Auction, online and in the Douglass auction hall at 130 East Third Street, at 9:30 am Central.“We are pleased to present this carefully curated collection that has developed over the past year,” said Jason Woody of Woody Auction. “Collecting special items can bring so much joy, and there really is something for everyone in this auction.” As always at Woody Auction, all lots are being offered without reserves. Also, there is no buyer’s premium for bidders who attend in person and pay by cash or check.Wave Crest plaques from the collection of Don and Carrol Lyle will be led by a magnificent example, round, having an elaborate Indian Chief portrait with beaded enamel highlights and set in a gilt metal frame with an overall diameter of 11 ½ inches. The sale also has original artwork, featuring an oil on canvas painting by Belgian artist Eugene Remy Maes (1849-1931), titled Chickens (early 1900s) and depicting a rooster, five hens, chicks, a sparrow and a salt glaze jug, 47 inches by 53 inches (framed).Wonderful vases will include a signed Galle French cameo marquetry vase, 10 ¾ inches tall, having a green fire polished background with carved floral design and four marquetry lavender blossoms; and a pair of mirror-image Mt. Washington art glass vases, each vase 20 ¾ inches in height, opaque glass with a cream background and pink rim, beautiful pink poppy décor and green and gold leaf highlights.Fans of Galle and Daum Nancy are in luck. Lots will include a rare, elegant form Galle faience art pottery pitcher, 12 ¼ inches tall, brown with a blue mottled drip top, embossed floral and insect décor, gold stencil highlights, a figural bird handle and the elaborate Emile Galle mark; and a signed Daum Nancy French cameo art glass vessel, 6 ¼ inches by 7 ½ inches, having an acorn-shaped bowl with three large, looping applied feet, a colorful mottled background and enameled wheat and floral décor.Collectors of Tiffany will not be disappointed. Featured items include an original Tiffany “Whirling Leaves” table lamp, 25 ½ inches tall, with three-light electrified lamp base and lovely green slag panels with autumn colored leaf highlights; and a Tiffany box, 9 inches by 6 ¼ inches, with gorgeous Carmel slag art glass panels set in an elaborate gilded grapevine pattern and marked “Tiffany Studios 826”.Sculptures and statues will include an 18-inch-tall bronze sculpture of a belly dancer by Affortunato Gory (Gori), an Italian sculptor of the Parisian School active from 1895-1920; and a Carrara white marble stature of a beautiful nude female form by Marius J. Sain (French 1877-1961), titled Harmonie, created circa the 1920s and exhibiting high quality detail. The sculpture is artist signed “M. Sain”.The fine furniture category will feature a pair of Victorian walnut half tester beds, one measuring 104 inches by 85 inches by 66 inches and boasting clover-shaped columns and an elaborate yellow fabric canopy with side curtains; the other one 106 inches by 86 inches by 62 inches, having a white silk and walnut canopy with elaborate scrollwork and beautiful burl highlights. Both beds are of high quality.People can register and bid online at www.liveauctioneers.com/woody-auction-llc . All bidders are encouraged to register at least 48 hours in advance. Online bidders will be charged a 15% buyer’s premium when paying by cash or check. A 5% convenience fee will be applied to credit card charges.A preview will be held Friday, March 8th, from 2-6 pm Central. The sale is subject to an 8.75% sales tax. For more info or terms and conditions visit the Woody Auction website: www.WoodyAuction.com Absentee bids will be accepted, with a written statement indicating the amount of the bid. The deadline to submit an absentee bid is 12 noon on Thursday, March 7th. For convenience, absentee bids may be submitted by fax at 316-746-2145, or e-mail at info@woodyauction.com. There is no phone bidding.For lodging, there are three hotels in the area: The Comfort Inn, in Augusta, KS (316-260-3006); the Holiday Inn Express, in Andover, KS (316-733-8833); and the Hampton Inn, in Derby, KS (316-425-7900). All are within a 15-20-minute drive from the Woody Auction facility. Woody Auction will conduct regular auction events in the Douglass location and occasionally at other venues in the area.Good news for winning bidders: Woody Auction is reducing its shipping costs. The firm has secured better prices with UPS and, as it has always done, is passing those additional savings along to its customers. Likewise, it has sourced less expensive packaging supplies, further reducing costs. “We plan to re-figure shipping costs each quarter, to see if we can save people even more money,” Mr. Woody said.Woody Auction’s 5,000-square-foot showroom is located at 130 East Third Street in Douglass – south and east of Wichita, not far from I-35 and Hwy. 54/Kellogg Rd. Moving forward, most auctions will be held in the Douglass gallery, starting at 9:30 am Central time, unless otherwise noted. The firm has a full slate of auctions lined up for the spring through the fall of 2019. These will include the following:• March 22-23, 2019 – 2-Day Cut Glass Auction• April 6, 2019 – Royal Bayreuth & R.S. Prussia Auction• May 4, 2019 – Cut Glass Auction• May 18, 2019 – Online-Only Auction• July 20, 2019 – RS Prussia Convention Auction, Grand Rapids, Mich.• Sept. 21, 2019 – American & Brilliant Period Cut Glass AuctionWoody Auction is always accepting quality consignments for future sales. To consign an item, an estate or collection, you may call them at (316) 747-2694; or, you can e-mail them, at info@woodyauction.com. To learn more about Woody Auction and the Saturday, March 9th auction, visit www.woodyauction.com # # # #



