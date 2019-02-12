Waste-to-Energy Technologies Market 2019 Company Profiles, Size, Share and Market Intelligence Forecast To 2023

Wiseguyreports Adds “Waste-to-Energy Technologies -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast” To Its Research Database

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Waste-to-Energy Technologies Industry

Description

The Global Waste-to-Energy Technologies Market is valued at $31.9 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach $56.87 billion by 2023 growing at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2016 to 2023. Rise in power consumption owing to rapid industrialization is the key factor driving the waste-to-energy technologies market growth. Furthermore, increasing focus to derive energy through renewable sources is expected to drive the waste to energy market growth. On the other side, high cost associated with plant infrastructure and installation of expensive components may threat industry growth.

By technology, thermal waste to energy market occupied vast market share for the forecasting period contributing relatively a simple process coupled with ease of operations. However, biological technology may expect highest growing market during the forecast period due to awareness of environment emissions.

Some of the key players in the market include Abu Dhabi National Energy Company PJSC, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, Foster Wheeler, Green Conversion Systems LLC, Keppel Segher, Xcel Energy Inc, Hitachi Zosen Inova AG, Red Lion Bio-Energy, Veolia Environment SA, Wheelabrator Technologies Inc, Jansen Combustion & Boiler Technologies, Velocys, Suez Environment Company SA, Kompo Gas Axpo AG , Covanta Energy Corporation.

Technologies Covered:

• Thermal Technology

o Incineration

o Pyrolosis and Thermal Gasification

o Plasma-Arc Gasification

• Physical Technology

• Biological Technology

o Methane Capture

o Biogas Plants

o Fermentation

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o U.K

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

- Market share analysis of the top industry players

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry

5 Global Waste-to-Energy Technologies Market, By Technologies

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Thermal Technology

5.2.1 Incineration

5.2.2 Pyrolosis and Thermal Gasification

5.2.3 Plasma-Arc Gasification

5.3 Physical Technology

5.4 Biological Technology

5.4.1 Methane Capture

5.4.2 Biogas Plants

5.4.3 Fermentation

...

8 Company Profiling

8.1 Abu Dhabi National Energy Company PJSC

8.2 Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc

8.3 Foster Wheeler

8.4 Green Conversion Systems LLC

8.5 Keppel Segher

8.6 Xcel Energy Inc

8.7 Hitachi Zosen Inova AG

8.8 Red Lion Bio-Energy

8.9 Veolia Environment SA

8.10 Wheelabrator Technologies Inc

8.11 Jansen Combustion & Boiler Technologies

8.12 Velocys

8.13 Suez Environnement Company SA

8.14 Kompo Gas Axpo AG

8.15 Covanta Energy Corporation

Continued...

