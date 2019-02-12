Mobile Money Market 2019 Global Share, Trend And Opportunities Forecast To 2023

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Mobile Money -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2023” To Its Research Database

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mobile Money Industry

Description

The Global Mobile Money market is estimated at $15.14 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $140 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 37.39% from 2015 to 2022. Increasing use of cashless transactions, high usage of mobile devices among users and technological advancements, crucial requirement to have far and wide access to financial solutions are the key factors driving the market growth during the forecast period. Less knowledge about the benefits related to services is the restraint to the market. Improving the virtual financial world in real life is opportunity for the market. Unidentified network coverage is the key challenge for the mobile money market.

Remote payments segment lead the market. This type of payment generally makes use of browser, mobile web/WAP, premium SMS, STK/USSD, and mobile applications and can be accessed over a subscriber’s mobile phone bill, prepaid payments, and debit or credit card payments. These payments are easier for consumers as they can be done through any type of mobile phone, ranging from a basic handset to a Smartphone. Asia-Pacific is projected to record the largest market values as well as anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is because of the large-scale approval of mobile money services by the users along with the presence of the large number of mobile subscribers in the region.

Some of the key players in the market are Monitise PLC, Bharti Airtel Limited, Paypal PTE. Ltd., Mahindra Comviva, Google Inc., Mastercard Incorporated, Orange S.A., Gemalto, Fidelity National Information Services, Inc., Vodafone Group PLC, Mahindra Comviva, PayPal, Amobee, Inc., Boku, Inc., Bango.net Limited, Judo Payments, Dwolla, Inc., Square, Inc., WePay, Inc. and Stripe.

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/674277-mobile-money-market-global-market-outlook-2016-2022

Transaction Modes Covered:

• Mobile Web/Wap Payments

• Mobile Applications (Apps)

• Short Message Service

• Near Field Communication/Smart Cards

• SIM Toolkit/Unstructured Service Supplementary Data

• Direct Mobile Billing

• Interactive Voice Response System

• Other Transaction Modes

Locations Covered:

• Remote Payments

• Proximity Payments

Nature of Payment Covered:

• Business to Business

• Business to Person

• Person to Person

• Person to Business

Types of Purchases Covered:

• Merchandise and Coupons

• Airtime Transfer and Top Up

• Money Transfers and Payments

• Travel and Ticketing

• Digital Products

Industries Covered:

• Telecom and IT

• Retail

• Media and Entertainment

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

• Healthcare

• Travel and Hospitality

• Energy and Utilities

• Transportation and Logistics

• Other Industries

Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/674277-mobile-money-market-global-market-outlook-2016-2022

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

- Market share analysis of the top industry players

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=674277

Continued...

Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.Com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.