Smart Building Market 2019 Global Share, Trend And Opportunities Forecast To 2023

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Smart Building market is expected to grow from $6.46 billion in 2015 to reach $43.96 billion by 2022 with a CAGR of 31.5%. Growing safety and security concerns, increasing adoption of energy saving technologies, raising government investments on smart buildings are the major factors propelling the market growth. In addition, compounding global population, rapid urbanization in emerging countries are some of the other factors bolstering the market growth. However, expensive set up costs, lack of skilled labour are the constraints limiting the market growth.

North America accounted for the largest market share, led by the maximum adoption of smart building systems. The U.S. is likely to remain as the key market for smart buildings throughout the forecast period driven by its high adoption rate and development. The Asia Pacific smart buildings market is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR amongst all regions, backed by its resilient GDP growth and the growing real estate market.

Some of the key players in global smart building market include ABB Group, Accenture, Buildingiq, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Delta Controls, Emerson Electric, Flamencotech, General Electric, Hewlett-Packard, Honeywell International Inc., IBM Corporation, Ingersoll Rand Security Technologies, Johnson Controls, Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, TYCO International, and United Technologies Corporation.

Building Types Covered:

• Government and public infrastructure facilities

• Residential buildings

• University, school campuses, and hospital buildings

• Manufacturing facilities

• Commercial buildings

• Other Building Types

Systems Covered:

• Network and communication management systems

• Infrastructure management

o Elevators and escalators management system

o Plumbing and water management system

o Parking management system

o Smart water management

• Intelligent security system

o Emergency management system

o Video surveillance system

o Access control system

• Building energy management system

o Lighting control system

o Energy Management Platform

o HVAC control system

Services Covered:

• Managed services

• Professional services

o Support and maintenance

o Consulting services

o System integration and deployment

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

- Market share analysis of the top industry players

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry

5 Global Smart Building Market, By Building Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Government and public infrastructure facilities

5.3 Residential buildings

5.4 University, school campuses, and hospital buildings

5.5 Manufacturing facilities

5.6 Commercial buildings

5.7 Other Building Types

.....

9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies

10 Company Profiling

10.1 ABB Group

10.2 Accenture

10.3 Buildingiq, Inc.

10.4 Cisco Systems, Inc.

10.5 Delta Controls

10.6 Emerson Electric

10.7 Flamencotech

10.8 General Electric

10.9 Hewlett-Packard

10.10 Honeywell International Inc.

10.11 IBM Corporation

10.12 Ingersoll Rand Security Technologies

10.13 Johnson Controls, Inc.

10.14 Schneider Electric SE

10.15 Siemens AG

10.16 TYCO International

10.17 United Technologies Corporation

Continued...

