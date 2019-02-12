Airspace Link, Inc. Names Michael Healander President and Chief Executive Officer

Michael Healander, President & CEO

DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Airspace Link, Inc. today announced that its board of directors has unanimously voted to appoint Michael Healander as president and chief executive officer.Michael will be responsible for driving new opportunities within Airspace Link and building a premium SaaS business for solving commercial drone airspace management challenges.“We’re building a great culture, the deepest capability in the market and building a winning strategy that will enable us to meet the growing needs we’ve identified in the marketplace. Solving client driven commercial drone airspace problems is a challenge I accept with confidence, determination and fierce ambition for the industry. I’m passionately committed to placing our clients at the absolute center of everything we do. I’m determined to build momentum on our differentiated offerings, which continues to resonate strongly in the market along with our unique blend of culture, geospatial innovation, partners and competitive spirit.”“My mission is to enable effective beyond line of sight drone navigation, safe drone delivery and ensuring maximum return on investment to customers and airspace link stakeholders. I love challenges and the bar I set for myself and my team is high.” Healander said.Michael has a proven executive management track record and 15 years of experience driving sales growth in the technology industry. Prior to joining Airspace Link, Michael was Vice President of Business Development at Acuity Brands and he was responsible for all software sales across four brands. At Acuity Brands he led the transformation into a SaaS focus business while building the Atrius retail, aviation & healthcare vertical sales teams. He built the Atrius IoT partner program, was responsible for the DGLogik sales team and was on the management team of the Lucid brand. Previously, he was the co-founder and CRO of Geometri where he built an indoor mapping, analytics and navigation business that was successfully acquired by Acuity Brands. Michael also served on Geographic Information Services, Inc. (GISinc) management team for six years and was recognized as a leader in location technology. GISinc grew from 25 to 170 employees, and the team grew revenue by 10x and EBITA by 15x over this period. Michael has 20 years of experience in spatial technology, 12 years in state & local government, 7 years in the commercial and retail industry, 2 years in Federal (DoD) and currently holds an FAA commercial drone pilot license. Michael earned a BS degree at Eastern Michigan University.About Airspace Link, Inc.Airspace Link, Inc. is the leading North American provider of State and Local Government drone management solutions. Headquartered in Detroit, MI, Airspace Link supports UAV regulatory systems and unlocks the “last mile” of drone package delivery and beyond line of site routing corridors. Visit us at airspacelink.com



