Laundry Care Market in Philippines Growth, Trends, Supply, Segments, Key Players, Opportunities and Forecast 2019-2022

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, February 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WiseGuyReports.com Added "Laundry Care in Philippines" New Research Report to its Research Database.

Laundry Care Market Philippines 2022

Specific areas of laundry care such as liquid fabric softeners, colour safe laundry bleach and fine fabric detergents recorded strong value and volume growth in the Philippines in 2017. The expanding middle class and healthy consumption patterns of Filipinos due to strong economic recovery, have instilled a positive trickle-down effect in shaping the demand for specific laundry care. Furthermore, the increasingly sophisticated preferences of Filipino consumers, means there is increased demand fo...

The Laundry Care in Philippines market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Carpet Cleaners, Fabric Softeners, Laundry Aids, Laundry Detergents.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

Headlines

Prospects

Increasing Affluence Drives Demand for Specific Types of Laundry Care

Players Cautiously Optimistic About Internet Retailing Prospects

Laundry Products Become Increasingly Multifunctional

Competitive Landscape

Multinational Players Continue To Dominate Laundry Care

Domestic Players Try To Capture Greater Share Through Promotions

Rising Penetration Rates of Washing Machines Will Aid Automatic Detergents Growth

Category Indicators

Table 1 Household Possession of Washing Machines 2012-2017

Category Data

Executive Summary

Multinational Players Continue To Dominate Home Care in the Philippines

Healthy Volume and Value Growth Levels Expected Over the Forecast Period

Home Care Imbued With Multifunctional Properties Attract Consumers

Marketing Tactics and Promotional Deals Continue To Be Most Effective Way To Sustain Share

Unmet Potential Within the Philippines

Market Indicators

Market Data

