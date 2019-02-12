Iceland Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Market 2019 | Key Players – Statistics and Analyses 2023

WiseGuyReports.com “Iceland - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses” report has been added to its Research Database

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, February 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WiseGuyReports.com “Iceland - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses” report has been added to its Research Database.

Scope of the Report:

Iceland - Telecoms

Iceland looking to build another submarine cable to Ireland and UK. Iceland has one of the smallest yet most progressive telecom markets in Europe. There is effective competition in the mobile and broadband markets, with a number of players having emerged to challenge the dominance of the two leading players the two main players Síminn and Sýn.

Which have interests in numerous sectors. Sýn was formerly Vodafone Iceland which was rebranded to reflect the company’s move into broadband and broadcasting following its December 2017 acquisition of most of the telecoms and media interests of 365 Media. The new entrant Nova has become the leading player in the mobile market and has quickly expanded its presence in the fixed-line segment.

The telecom market has shown some resilience in recent years following the significant economic downturn a decade ago, supported by continuing investment in mobile and fixed-line broadband infrastructure by operators and well as by the government’s Telecommunications Fund which is supporting Next Generation Access networks, particularly in rural areas.

Key developments:

Government adds ISK450 million to Telecommunications Fund for fibre network builds;

Farice planning new IRIS submarine cable to Ireland;

Sýn extends 500Mb/s FttP service to northern areas of Iceland;

Síminn’s LTE network delivering data at up to 300Mb/s;

Regulator reduces MTRs effective to December 2019;

LTE licensees providing 99% population coverage;

Report update includes the regulator’s report for 2017, market data to June 2018, operator data to Q3 2018, recent market developments.

Companies mentioned in this report:

Vodafone Iceland, Síminn, Nova, Tal, 365 Media.

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1. Key statistics

2. Country overview

3. Telecommunications market

3.1 Historical overview

4. Regulatory environment

4.1 Historical overview

4.2 Regulatory authority

4.3 Privatisation

4.4 Interconnect

4.5 Access

4.6 Number Portability (NP)

4.7 Carrier preselection (CPS)

5. Fixed-network operators

5.1 Síminn

5.2 Sýn

6. Telecommunications infrastructure

6.1 Overview of the national telecom network

6.2 VoIP

6.3 International infrastructure

7. Fixed-line broadband market

7.1 Market analysis

7.1.1 Broadband statistics

7.1.2 Government policies

7.2 Forecasts – broadband subscribers – 2019; 2021; 2023

7.3 Fixed-line broadband technologies

7.3.1 Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks

7.3.2 Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks

7.3.3 Other fixed broadband services

7.3.4 Videostreaming

8. Mobile market

8.1 Market analysis

8.2 Mobile statistics

8.2.1 General statistics

8.3 Mobile infrastructure

8.3.1 Analogue networks

8.3.2 Digital networks

8.4 M2M networks

8.4.1 Mobile data services

8.4.2 Mobile broadband

8.5 Regulatory issues

8.5.1 Roaming

8.5.2 Network sharing

8.5.3 Mobile Termination Rates (MTRs)

8.5.4 Licensing

8.5.5 Mobile Number Portability (MNP)

8.5.6 Spectrum auctions

8.6 Major mobile operators

8.7 Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO)

Continued.....

For Detailed Reading @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/2534407-iceland-telecoms-mobile-and-broadband-statistics-and-analyses

