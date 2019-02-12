Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Vegetable Oil Market 2019 Global Industry Sales, Supply, Demand and Consumption and Forecast to 2025

Global Vegetable Oil Market

Description

This report studies the global Vegetable Oil market status and forecast, categorizes the global Vegetable Oil market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).

The major manufacturers covered in this report 
ACH Food 
Archer Daniels Midland 
Bunge 
Carapelli 
Cargill 
Chinatex Corporation

 

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering 
North America 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions: 
North America 
United States 
Canada 
Mexico 
Asia-Pacific 
China 
India 
Japan 
South Korea 
Australia 
Indonesia 
Singapore 
Rest of Asia-Pacific 
Europe 
Germany 
France 
UK 
Italy 
Spain 
Russia 
Rest of Europe 
Central & South America 
Brazil 
Argentina 
Rest of South America 
Middle East & Africa 
Saudi Arabia 
Turkey 
Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into 
Palm Oil 
Soybean Oil 
Canola Oil 
Sunflower Oil 
Other Oil 

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including 
Culinary Uses 
Industrial Uses 
Pet Food Additives 
Fuel 
Other

 

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

Global Vegetable Oil Market Research Report 2018 
1 Vegetable Oil Market Overview 
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Vegetable Oil 
1.2 Vegetable Oil Segment by Type (Product Category) 
1.2.1 Global Vegetable Oil Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025) 
1.2.2 Global Vegetable Oil Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017 
1.2.3 Palm Oil 
1.2.3 Soybean Oil 
1.2.5 Canola Oil 
1.2.6 Sunflower Oil 
Other Oil 
1.3 Global Vegetable Oil Segment by Application 
1.3.1 Vegetable Oil Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025) 
1.3.2 Culinary Uses 
1.3.3 Industrial Uses 
1.3.4 Pet Food Additives 
1.3.5 Fuel 
1.3.6 Other 
1.4 Global Vegetable Oil Market by Region (2013-2025) 
1.4.1 Global Vegetable Oil Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025) 
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Vegetable Oil (2013-2025) 
1.5.1 Global Vegetable Oil Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025) 
1.5.2 Global Vegetable Oil Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

………….

7 Global Vegetable Oil Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis 
7.1 ACH Food 
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.1.2 Vegetable Oil Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.1.2.1 Product A 
7.1.2.2 Product B 
7.1.3 ACH Food Vegetable Oil Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.2 Archer Daniels Midland 
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.2.2 Vegetable Oil Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.2.2.1 Product A 
7.2.2.2 Product B 
7.2.3 Archer Daniels Midland Vegetable Oil Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.3 Bunge 
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.3.2 Vegetable Oil Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.3.2.1 Product A 
7.3.2.2 Product B 
7.3.3 Bunge Vegetable Oil Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.4 Carapelli 
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.4.2 Vegetable Oil Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.4.2.1 Product A 
7.4.2.2 Product B 
7.4.3 Carapelli Vegetable Oil Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.5 Cargill 
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.5.2 Vegetable Oil Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.5.2.1 Product A 
7.5.2.2 Product B 
7.5.3 Cargill Vegetable Oil Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018) 
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.6 Chinatex Corporation 
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.6.2 Vegetable Oil Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.6.2.1 Product A 
7.6.2.2 Product B 
7.6.3 Chinatex Corporation Vegetable Oil Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

..……..CONTINUED

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Business & Economy, Environment, Food & Beverage Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.

